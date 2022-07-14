‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling has too much “Ken-ergy” for his own good

As more and more photos leak from the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie—featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in life-sized doll drag—it’s getting increasingly difficult to separate the Barbie World from our own.

At this point, that line between the two seems to have completely disappeared for Gosling. While making the press rounds for his upcoming Netflix thriller The Grey Man (apparently he’s mockingly called a Ken Doll in the movie), the actor couldn’t help but embody his plastic boy-toy character, giving off major Ken vibes. We’re sorry, what we meant to say was: He definitely has big-time Ken-ergy.

Related: Step aside, Ken Doll! Here are 5 other live action hotties that left us swooning

While we wish we could take credit for “Ken-ergy,” it appears to be a term the Barbie star coined himself—used to describe an aura that he apparently now embodies in his day-to-day life.

In his conversation with ET‘s Lauren Zima, Gosling dropped the phrase almost out of nowhere; it nearly flew over our heads because he said it so nonchalantly, so matter-of-fact. Watch for yourself below:

So, what is Ken-ergy, exactly? How would one define it? According to the actor: “You know a Ken in your life, and then you know that that Ken has Ken-ergy.”

Hmmm. Gosling’s response doesn’t provide much clarity, but somehow it makes sense.

As the interview rolls on, his answers get increasingly nonsensical, leaving us to wonder just how much this Ken-ergy has infected his brain. When the journalists pivots to asking more specifically about Barbie, Gosling doubles down on the cyclical absurdity:

“It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

Oh Gosling, you sure do have a way with words!

Related: That time Mattel made a gay Ken doll then freaked out when everyone else freaked out

Clearly there’s only so much he can say right now—lest Mattel try to “box [him] up—so we appreciate him playing along. But he did offer one other small piece of insight into the Barbie movie that piqued our interest.

When asked about his physical transformation for the role, Gosling shared with a sigh, “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

Sounds like our dear Ken is going to be on the outs! But we’re going to have to wait until the Barbie movie drops in 2023 to know for sure… or at least until the next round of photos leak from set!