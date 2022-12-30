Barbra Streisand has something to say about George Santos

It seems everyone has a strong opinion about GOP Congressman-elect George Santos. Well, apart from many Republican lawmakers who are staying oddly silent about him.

The latest figure to wade into the conversation is iconic singer Barbra Streisand. From her official Twitter account, Streisand blasted the out, gay, newly-elected Representative for New York’s third district.

“This pathological liar George Santos should not be seated in the next Congress. There should also be an investigation to the source of his sudden wealth.”

The lies of George Santos

Elected in November, Santos, 34, admitted on Monday that he had lied on his résumé, making up stories about his education, career background and property portfolio.

He has previously said he came out as gay a decade ago. Therefore, news reports that he married a Brazilian woman in 2012, and they only divorced in 2019, have also raised eyebrows.

Then there are his conflicting stories about his ancestry. Santos has previously called himself “an American Jew.” He says his mom’s parents are survivors of the Holocaust who changed their name and escaped Europe for Brazil to survive the Nazis.

Genealogy experts have now said his maternal grandparents were born in Brazil before the start of World War II and can find no record of such a name change.

Santos said this week he’s “clearly Catholic”, and his grandmother used to tell him when he was a child about converting from Judaism to Catholicism, which is why he calls himself merely “Jew-ish”.

Santos claims to have a husband, who he calls Matt. However, journalists have not been able to yet track down a marriage license.

Santos posted photos of himself and his then-fiancé to his Instagram at a Mar-A-Lago event in December 2020. When the New York Times ran a story and linked to the photos, Santos says his fiancé was fired and the two had to leave their home due to vandalism.

Santos has never been able to back up this claim.

The imaginative politician previously said he owned 13 properties. He admitted this week he owned none and was living with his sister.

He admitted he had not settled a debt of $12,000 a judge ordered him to pay a previous landlord in 2016. Despite this, when his campaign struggled, he somehow loaned it $700,00 of his own money.

The only high-profile Republican figure to come out in support of Santos is Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She was again tweeting about Santos yesterday, suggesting Republicans give him “a chance”.

The SANTOS Act

Santos is due to be sworn in on January 3. He is facing at least two investigations into dishonesty. The US attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is looking into his finances and financial disclosure filings. The top prosecutor in Nassau County, New York (who happens to be Republican) also announced she was looking into Santos.

Yesterday, Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, said he was launching the SANTOS Act. It stands for “Stop Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker”. The legislation will punish lawmakers who lie about their education, career or military background.