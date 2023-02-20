White Sox minor league player Anderson Comas comes out: “I’m gay and I’m a professional athlete”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anderson Comas (@andersoncomas10)



A baseball player with the White Sox minor league has come out as gay. Anderson Comas, 23, spent the last season with the White Sox team, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in North Carolina. Originally an outfielder, he transitioned to pitcher last year.

Comas posted his announcement on Instagram yesterday.

“Disclaimer: if you’re homophobic this post is may not for you or maby yes so you can see we all matters and we all are the same…🙌🏽” he began.

“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈 I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped me to make my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it 🤨❤️”

White Sox respond with pride

Chris Getz, White Sox assistant general manager/player development, confirmed Comas “first shared his news with us last year.”

“And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”

White Sox also posted a message of support on its official Twitter account.

We are all so proud of you, Anderson! ❤️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/8ykBdwZelo — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 19, 2023

Comas is the second Minor League Baseball player to come out as gay in recent months. He follows Solomon Bates, who came out last August. Bates did so as he was released by the Richmond Flying Squirrels, members of the San Francisco Giants system.

However, within two days of his announcement, Bates was picked up by the Sioux City Explorers. The squad are members of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

The first Minor League Baseball player to come out as gay was David Denson in 2015.

Check out some more photos of Comas below.

