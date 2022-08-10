Baseball player Solomon Bates reveals he’s gay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solomon Bates (@solomonbates)



Solomon Bates, a Minor League Baseball player, has revealed publicly that he is gay.

Bates, 25, played within the San Francisco Giants system. His latest team was the Richmond Flying Squirrels. His most recent game was last Friday. However, he took to Instagram this week to announce he had been released, and to reveal his sexuality.

“Being gay in this sport you don’t know what comes at you!” he said, alongside images of his 2022 stats and photos of him in action.

“I thank the giants for giving me the opportunity to be myself and go out there and play the game that I love the most. I’m still in shock on what just happened. But I’m not giving up on what I want to do. I’m still going to open up doors for gay athletes like me. Still will strive to be one of the greatest to do it.”

“Gay men can play a manly sport if you give us a chance”

He continued, “I ended on a high note from getting hurt to going out there and pitching my ass off. Baseball I’m not done with you. I’m leaving on my terms and my terms only. Gay men can play a manly sport if you give us a chance to.

“Thank you giants, you guys made a new fan. But gave me a chip to keep going. I love all the new friends that I’ve made. I’m not going to cry. I’m going to keep pushing.”

Bates—originally from Victorville, California—spoke to Outsports about the posting. He said he’s been out to teammates since 2019.

“I haven’t been out as my complete self because I’ve been hiding myself,” he said. “I’m a masculine man who loves the sport of baseball, and now I want to open up doors for gay athletes like me.”

Bates previously shared an image on his Instagram during Pride Month with a cryptic caption that included a rainbow emoji.

“Got my mind on a bigger picture. Bigger than me!!!! ⛈🌧🌦🌈”

He confirmed to Outsports he was dropping a hint about his sexuality.

“I like to give little hints about myself,” he said. “I hadn’t really said it because I want to be seen as how I handle things professionally.

Bates believes his scores demonstrate his talent: “I want people to see my stats and let people know that gay men can play baseball. I was on the verge of doing that, my shot just ended up short.”

Looking ahead to the future

Bates had a 3.74 ERA in 43 innings, almost entirely in AA ball, this year.

Bates is the second Minor League Baseball player to come out as gay, after David Denson in 2015. He told Outsports he hopes another team picks him up very soon.

“I’m just thinking about my next team. Life is good right now. I’m confident I’ll be with a new team in the next few days.”

As his coming out story blew up on sports news sites, Bates thanked people for the messages of support he was receiving.

“The love and support I’m getting after a weird day. Thank you everyone, you turned a sad day into a day full of strength.”

The love and support I’m getting after a weird day. Thank you everyone, you turned a sad day into a day full of strength. https://t.co/1jY524fAz0 — Solomon Bates (@SolomonBates_) August 9, 2022

He also showed he had no time for haters.

God loves me! It’s not who I lay down with. It’s how I act towards other, don’t worry though. I’ll will strike out your favorite player 🌈🌈 https://t.co/x11YSjg3d4 — Solomon Bates (@SolomonBates_) August 9, 2022