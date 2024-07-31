Batter up: Madonna’s guts, Rosie’s secret & more fascinating facts about ‘A League Of Their Own’

Image Credit: ‘A League Of Their Own,’ Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

“There’s no crying in baseball!” Tom Hanks shouts to the all-women Rockford Peaches baseball team in director Penny Marshall’s legendary A League Of Their Own. That’s one of the most popular lines from the film—and from movie history in general!—but the rest of the 1992 sports movie is just as quotable, funny, emotional, and all-around delightful, too.

Based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), the movie takes place during World War II, following an underdog baseball team with an alcoholic manager (Tom Hanks) set on making them into champions—though even he struggles to believe women can make great athletes. Don’t worry, they’ll prove him wrong and win the nation’s heart in the process

Featuring an iconic cast including Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna—the Queen of Pop herself—few films have made a cultural impact quite like A League Of Their Own. Not to mention, few have been responsible for as many sapphic awakenings, making the movie an unofficial queer classic (which for the record, was recently remade into an excellent, queer-inclusive Amazon Prime Video series).

With baseball season in full swing, there’s no better time to revisit this cinematic staple, so read on below for 20 fascinating facts about A League Of Their Own.