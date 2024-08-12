BD Wong (Photo: Shutterstock)

BD Wong slipped into character for a social media video yesterday in support of Kamala Harris.

Wong, 63, is known to millions for his recurring role in Law & Order: SVU. He first came to attention in his 20s when he won a clutch of awards for his role in the hit Broadway show, M. Butterfly.

In movies, he played the memorable role of geneticist Dr Henry Wu in Jurassic Park (a role he reprised in 2015’s Jurassic World, 2017’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2022’s Jurassic World; Dominion). He was also award-nominated for TV’s Mr Robot.

On Instagram, Wong posted a video yesterday.

“In the American political system, a presidential candidate who has been convicted of 34 felonies is considered especially heinous,” says Wong directly to the camera as if narrating a TV trailer.

“In Washington DC, a dedicated former prosecutor is challenging this convicted felon as part of an elite squad known as Kamala Harris for President. This is her moment, and I am on her team” he continues.

At this point, Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, pokes his head into view.

Wong, slipping out of character, says, “Oh, hey, Doug!”

Watch below.

It’s not clear if or how Wong knows Harris. Although he was born in San Francisco and Harris worked there for many years.

Emhoff also shared the video to his X account. Kamala Harris re-shared his tweet.

Doug Emhoff fundraises for wife Kamala

Unlike the spouses of some MAGA-related politicians we could mention, Emhoff has been particularly busy helping to fundraise for his wife, Kamala Harris. The week before last, he and Chasten Buttigieg were guests at a fundraiser on the Fire Island.

According to organizers, the event broke a record. It raised $321,000. This significantly beat a previous Fire Island fundraiser in 2016 which featured Cher as a special guest. That one raised $200,000.

Doug Emhoff & Chasten Buttigieg on Fire Island helping raise $320k for the Harris campaign pic.twitter.com/vouL3dAIGz — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 2, 2024

Size queen

Since President Biden announced he was quitting his race for re-election, Harris has closed the gap in the polls with Trump. Her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP pick also seems to have gone down well.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, seems to be increasingly upset that Harris and Walz are drawing big crowds to their rallies. Yesterday, he claimed, with zero evidence, that Harris used Artificial Intelligence to make her rallies look bigger in photos.

In all seriousness: @MELANIATRUMP, @IvankaTrump, @EricTrump, and @DonaldJTrumpJr, if you care about this man, you’d get him into a psychiatric hospital as soon as possible. He’s gone. pic.twitter.com/Tpr1yh0XLZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2024

The Harris HQ campaign account fired back against the accusation.

“1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” it tweeted alongside an image Trump posted of a crowd awaiting Harris. It added, “2) Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week… Low energy?”

1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan



2) Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week… Low energy? pic.twitter.com/VgTfoMAcuk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 11, 2024