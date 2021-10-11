Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch are about to make Broadway even gayer (if that’s possible)

Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch have conspired to conquer Broadway in a new revival of the classic musical Funny Girl. The show opens at the August Wilson Theatre this spring.

Deadline reports actors Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes will join the pair in the new production, directed by veteran director Michael Mayer. Feldstein will step into the iconic role of comedienne Fanny Brice–a role that propelled Barbra Streisand to stardom–while Lynch will take on the role of her mother, Rose Bryce. Karimloo will play Fanny’s lover Nicky Arnstein, while Grimes has been cast as Eddie Ryan, a dancer that offers Fanny some career guidance.

Related: What to Watch: Billy Porter & Idina Menzel slay, ‘Impeachment’ rules and a ‘Q-Force’ of gayness

“I grew up to the Broadway cast album of Funny Girl,” Lynch said in a statement. “My mother and I knew every breath of that record and would sing it together at the top of our lungs. I am thrilled beyond words to be playing Fanny’s mother on Broadway. And somewhere in Heaven, my Mom is asking, ‘Who taught her everything she knows?’”

The new production marks the first revival of Funny Girl on Broadway since the original 1964 version. Harvey Firestein is also overseeing updates to the original script.

Since its original opening, many of the songs from Funny Girl have become standards including “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” The new production opens Sunday, April 24, 2022.