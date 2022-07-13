This bearish couple’s adorably intimate photos are as sweet as they are hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

Fe and Vini are a married couple from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil who have spread love by sharing some of their intimate and romantic moments through Instagram. The two are self-described pagan witches who like video games, art, and music. And did we mention they’re into cats? In fact, they own four of them: Nero, Nina, Yannick, and Zahara.

The couple started sharing images of their physical affection when Instagram censored a tasteful nude of the couple’s bare hips as they held hands.

“It seems Instagram thinks this simple, pure, nude display of love is offensive and immoral,” the couple wrote when re-posting the image. “Yet they let so many hate-filled comments pass just because they are painted with pretty colors.”

Of course, Instagram has censored LGBTQ images and hashtags in the past, banning content from the queer users who have helped build the image-sharing platform’s massive following. But the couple says they’re sharing intimate moments from their lives, not just to oppose Instagram’s policies, but to show some loveliness amid the truly “immoral” things in the world.

“Immoral are the ‘opinions’ that exclude humans based on their gender, sexual orientation or skin,” the couple wrote. “Immoral is all the hunger, the violence that so many people face every day of their lives. Not love, instagram. Not the nude body. Guys, embrace your freedom, celebrate love and yourselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fe ✌🏿 & Vini ✌🏼 (@marujosandbacon)