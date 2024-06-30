Watch a fragile Karen have an epic meltdown when she discovers drag queens in her hotel lobby, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Cher stunned the front row.

@stefanocher Watching Cher front row is unbelievable‼️‼️ #cher #stefanocher #concert #legend #frontrow #burlesque #celebrity #fyp #sonnyandcher #xyzbca #xyzbca #believe #darklady #icon ♬ Believe – Cher

Stephen Lomas ordered new shorts.

@officialstephenlomas

I am all about the shortz! #shorts #dragonballz

? Super Saiyan Rose (Dragon Ball Trap Remix) – Trap Remix Guys

David Archuleta sang “Espresso.”

@marcelosoldi David Archuleta – Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" @ NYC Hudson Yards @David Archuleta #davidarchuleta #espresso #sabrinacarpenter #fyp #livemusic ♬ som original – Marcelo Soldi

The Sacramento History Museum honored Pride.

@sachistorymuseum June is Pride Month! This year’s Pride Month marks the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a series of events between police and LGBTQ+ protesters that stretched over 6 days. This was following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969. This was considered the tipping point for the modern LGBTQ+ movement in the United States. Across the country, cities hold Pride events in June. This weekend, Sacramento is holding its Pride festival Downtown. In honor of Pride Month, Howard letterpress printed “HAPPY PRIDE MONTH” using wood type made by the Hamilton Wood Type Company in the 1880s. HAPPY and MONTH is 15 line pica in size and PRIDE is 30 line pica. This was printed with green rubber base ink using our Washington hand press. #SacHistoryMuseum #pridemonth #foryourpride #pride #typography #sacramento #museum #history #printingpress #asmr #printing #tiktokforgood ♬ original sound – Sacramento History Museum

Troye Sivan got down on Ross Lynch.

@callumhasvertigo I AM SPEECHLESS #troyesivan #rosslynch #oneofyourgirls #troyesivanconcert #somethingtogiveeachother #livemusic #concert #london #troyesivantour #fangirl #lgbt #gay #rosslynchedit @Troye Sivan ♬ One Of Your Girls – Troye Sivan

A Pink Pony Pawpaw went viral.

@lojogunn Look @ her looking @ pink pony pawpaw tysm for such a great night @chappell roan #chappellroan ♬ original sound – LoJoGunn

Danny Shearman went out in Tenerife.

@dannyjshearman

♬ original sound – Danny Shearman

Kristin Chenoweth shared a message of love.

@kristinchenoweth HAPPY PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈 I LOVE Y’ALL! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #pride #pridemonth ♬ Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Dante James exposed gay millennials everywhere.

@dantejamees

WE HAD A TIMMEEEE!!

♬ How Many Licks? (feat. Sisqo) – Lil' Kim

And Lauren Cantrell made her own Chick-fil-A commercial.

@lrnsscndlife #chickfila 🤝🏻 #pride ♬ original sound – Lauren Cantrell

