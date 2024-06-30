Watch a fragile Karen have an epic meltdown when she discovers drag queens in her hotel lobby, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Cher stunned the front row.

Stephen Lomas ordered new shorts.

David Archuleta sang “Espresso.”

The Sacramento History Museum honored Pride.

#pridemonth #foryourpride #pride #typography #sacramento #museum #history #printingpress #asmr #printing #tiktokforgood ♬ original sound – Sacramento History Museum @sachistorymuseum June is Pride Month! This year’s Pride Month marks the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a series of events between police and LGBTQ+ protesters that stretched over 6 days. This was following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969. This was considered the tipping point for the modern LGBTQ+ movement in the United States. Across the country, cities hold Pride events in June. This weekend, Sacramento is holding its Pride festival Downtown. In honor of Pride Month, Howard letterpress printed “HAPPY PRIDE MONTH” using wood type made by the Hamilton Wood Type Company in the 1880s. HAPPY and MONTH is 15 line pica in size and PRIDE is 30 line pica. This was printed with green rubber base ink using our Washington hand press. #SacHistoryMuseum

Troye Sivan got down on Ross Lynch.

A Pink Pony Pawpaw went viral.

Danny Shearman went out in Tenerife.

Kristin Chenoweth shared a message of love.

Dante James exposed gay millennials everywhere.

And Lauren Cantrell made her own Chick-fil-A commercial.

