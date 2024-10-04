Behind the scenes with the Black queer fashionistas who dominated SS25 Fashion Week

Law Roach walks in Vetements at Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Photo: Peter White/Getty Images)

The fashion industry has traveled from New York to London to Milan, landing in Paris to see the latest and most fabulous designs over the last month. We saw our native imprint from the Black queer community influence some of the biggest shows, creating memorable moments for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Many elements contribute to the success of shows. Fashion stylists, hair stylists, designers, makeup artists, and models are all integral to the vision. Black, queer men happen to have a hand in every role.

Ahead, we highlight some of the best international fashion week moments.