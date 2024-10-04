native son

Behind the scenes with the Black queer fashionistas who dominated SS25 Fashion Week

By Greg Emmanuel October 4, 2024 at 11:00am
Law Roach walks in Vetements at Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Photo: Peter White/Getty Images)

The fashion industry has traveled from New York to London to Milan, landing in Paris to see the latest and most fabulous designs over the last month. We saw our native imprint from the Black queer community influence some of the biggest shows, creating memorable moments for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Many elements contribute to the success of shows. Fashion stylists, hair stylists, designers, makeup artists, and models are all integral to the vision. Black, queer men happen to have a hand in every role. 

Ahead, we highlight some of the best international fashion week moments.

1. Law Roach’s runway appearance at Vetements

Between promoting his first book, How To Build A Fashion Icon, and styling Zendaya for Louis Vuitton, Roach made his Parisian runway debut, strutting down the runway for Vetements. The Image Architect also switched out his signature middle part buss-down lace for almost floor-length faux locs for the special occasion.

2. Kollin Carter styling Cardi B for Paris Fashion Week

Plenty of celebrities and influencers attend fashion shows in a pool that the brand also dresses. With all the glitz and glam, standing out and commanding attention is impressive. For Cardi B, it’s second nature with her stylist Kollin Carter by her side. The dynamic duo attended shows for Mugler, Rabanne, Rick Owens, Balmain, Messika, Alexander McQueen, and Vivienne Westwood in Paris.

3. Ib Kamara and Off-White make NYFW debut

Since 2022, Kamara has been Off-White’s art and image director, succeeding the founder, the late Virgil Abloh. Founded in Milan, the fashion house hosts fashion shows throughout Europe. However, this season for the first time, Kamara decided to travel to the Big Apple to showcase Off-White’s latest collection during New York Fashion Week. The front row included a who’s who of Black culture, including Lena Waithe, Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Victoria Monét, Leon Bridges, and Sean Bankhead.

4. Sergio Hudson introduces Menswear

For Hudson’s latest collection, the esteemed designer drew inspiration from women in show business and the 1967 film Valley of the Dolls. Pastel colors, beautiful tailoring, and opulent evening wear were sent down the runway—along with Hudson’s first foray into menswear. Sergio Hudson has carved a distinct lane for dressing prominent women. It will be worth watching how the Sergio Hudson man evolves beside her.

5. Jason Bolden appointed Style Editor-at-Large at Cultured

For over a decade, Jason Bolden has been renowned as an in-demand stylist to Hollywood’s biggest stars like Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Yara Shahidi, and Dwyane Wade—to name a few. Together, Bolden and his husband, Adair Curtis, lead JSN Studio, where they take on fashion styling and interior design clients. The latest appointment added to Bolden’s resume was announced during NYFW and celebrated with a luncheon hosted by CULTURED. The publication welcomed Bolden as their new Style Editor-at-Large.

6. Maximilian Davis’s SS25 Ferragamo Collection

This Spring/Summer 2025 season marks Davis’s eighth collection since becoming Ferragamo’s Creative Director. The Trinidadian designer seemed to ease into a great stride after his debut. Now, he’s undoubtedly evolved the Italian fashion house. With this collection, Davis recontextualized core elements and pieces used in ballet dance and sent innovative cuts and silhouettes, innovative applications of leather, and irresistible accessories down the runway.

7. Carlos Nazario styles Michael Kors, Willy Chavarria and Marni Shows

When a fashion stylist or creative director reaches a level of accomplishment, they become sought-after collaborators. Their creative input and consultation can create a beautiful vision and amplify whatever and whoever they’re working with. Nazario currently serves as Harper’s Bazaar’s U.S. fashion director, one of the top stylists of this generation. Nazario collaborated with the following designers to bring their collections to life: Michael Kors, Willy Chavarria, and Marni.

8. Jawara Styles hair for seven fashion shows

A story is communicated when a fashion designer presents a new collection or an editorial photoshoot. While the clothes are the centerpiece, the glam on the models is an essential element to the storytelling and allows the muse to embody the character—Jawara does this through hair. The Caribbean artist is one of high fashion’s most sought-after hairstylists and collaborators. This Spring/Summer 2025 season, he was the key hairstylist for seven major fashion shows: Off-White, Theophilio, GCDS, Elie Saab, Torishéju, Missoni, and The Attico.

