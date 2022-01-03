Behold, a Netflix thirst trap for the ages…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

Anyone needing a bit of warming up amid all the winter storms, look no further: Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has just dropped what might be the thirst trap to end all thirst traps.

Porowski made the post on Instagram to promote the new season of the show, which landed on Netflix December 31. Episode three of the series features the food and wine expert washing his dog shirtless, and showing off his new physique.

Apparently, Porowski took a bit of pride in the look, as he posted a shot from the montage to his Insta. “This might appear as a thirst trap but it’s actually an appreciation post for [makeup artist] @senojmg who oiled me up for this emotionally draining scene, and made sure my hair was disheveled enough for every appearance on Queer Eye,” he wrote. “She notoriously dislikes having her pic taken so this is for u, Senoj.”

“Also ya it’s a thirst trap,” he concluded.

The rocking new bod–which Porowski shows off in a few other new photos as well–comes courtesy of several dietary and exercise changes. Porowski told Men’s Health last year that seeing himself on camera prompted Antoni to change his diet and begin a strict workout regimen.

“My diet has definitely changed after being on Queer Eye,” he said. “After seeing yourself so much on camera, it’s definitely affected the way that I eat. I have severe ADD, so I need that physical exercise in the morning. Otherwise, I can’t really function.”

Suddenly, we also happen to feel rather distracted. Have a look and use Porowski as inspiration to fulfill that New Year’s gym resolution.

