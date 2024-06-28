As we reported last week, lawmakers in Thailand voted overwhelmingly last week to legalize same-sex marriage. The legislation needs to be signed into law by the country’s King, but that’s regarded as a formality. Once that’s done, it will take effect within 120 days.

Two people who particularly welcomed the move are actors Both Nuttapong and Newyear Kitiwhut. The men have been an item since 2012 and starred together as a gay couple in the 2021 Thai series Secret Together.

They’ve now become engaged, posting proposal photos to their respective social media accounts. You can swipe through the photos below.

Newyear also posted a video of the proposal to TikTok. Both got down on his knee and popped the question and Newyear said, “Yes”. It’s tagged as taking place at Claridge’s Hotel in London. The video has garnered over 3.5 million views in less than two days.

Fans left in tears

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and best wishes for the future.

“Omg this is the sweetest and cutest proposal ever! I’m actually crying. Congratulations!!!! I wish a lifetime of good health and happiness to you both!” said one.

Another added, “I feel like a super happy bestie to both of them. I can’t stop crying 😭 congratulations na 😭💕”.

A posting on X has had almost half a million likes, signifying the magnitude of this news.

Thai actors Both and Newyear reveal they are getting married following the legalization of same-sex marriages in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/gtVuh5QZF9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 26, 2024

Thailand’s law change is a big deal. It’s the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. Elsewhere in Asia, the only other countries to allow gay marriage are Taiwan (in 2019) and Nepal (in 2023). Thailand, with a population of 71 million, is the biggest Asian country yet to allow marriage equality.

Newyear and Both apparently had a low-key engagement in London last September. Clearly, with the passage of the law change in Thailand, they decided to do something more publicly.

Check out more photos of the couple below.

