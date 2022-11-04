Ben Platt finally speaks about the “horrific” response to his film ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

“It was definitely a disappointing experience, and difficult, and it definitely opened my eyes to the internet and how horrific it can be.

You’d think, after doing ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ onstage for four years, I would have already known that. I try my best to focus on people who tell me it was moving to them and they really felt seen by it. It is very easy for the good to get drowned out by the bad.

…I find that Twitter is almost exclusively for tearing people down. I wasn’t getting anything positive, and it’s been really nice to be away.”Ben Platt speaking to The New York Times about the critically-panned 2021 film version of Dear Evan Hansen.