Ben Platt has been a mainstay in the queer public eye for years, establishing himself not just as a talented actor, singer, and songwriter, but also a voice that resonates among the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. That voice, a gift that has taken him places across the stage and screen, has guided his journey in crafting a new lane for himself and other queer performers in the entertainment industry.

Platt has a rich musical theater career, starting in regional and touring productions before hitting Broadway. From replacing Andrew Rannells in The Book of Mormon in 2014 and originating the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway in 2016, his impressive resume cultivated in winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, making him the youngest solo recipient at the time.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

He also starred in the musical’s 2021 film adaptation, and has won a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award for his performance as Evan Hansen, making him just an Oscar away from achieving EGOT status.

Ben’s 2023 return to the New York Stage as Leo Frank in Parade at the City Center, which seamlessly transitioned to Broadway, marked a significant chapter in his career. This captivating musical not only garnered rave reviews but also earned him his second Tony Award nomination, showcasing his ability to bring complex characters to life.

Beyond his acclaimed roles in theater, Ben’s talents extend into an impressive music career. With two albums under his belt, Sing To Me Instead and Reverie, he has proven his impressive vocals and musical talents carries well beyond the stage. Performing as yourself as opposed to playing a character on stage can be a challenge for some, but for Platt, it’s a liberating experience.

“They’re rewarding in different ways,” Platt said in a 2022 interview with Queerty. “It’s very satisfying, as someone who’s very Type A, who really enjoys routine, to do a musical and be a cog in a larger wheel, and be in service of somebody else’s message and story — to kind of disappear into a character. There’s a lot of freedom in that. But I do think that given the filterlessness of performing my own music as myself, and the direct connection that affords with the audience, the fact that there really is no separation between them and me, I think there’s sometimes even greater reward because it feels like it’s coming entirely from me.”

In the leadup to his third album Honeymind, which dropped on May 31, Ben released two singles, “Andrew” and Cherry On Top”, two romantic, folk-inspired tunes that offer a glimpse into what has been slated as his most introspective and unfiltered project to date.

The “Cherry On Top” video showcases Ben Platt and his fiancée Noah Galvin, whose love story started years ago. Both were in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and became a couple just before the pandemic, spending the initial weeks in isolation together. This strengthened their bond, leading to their engagement last year, as well as starring in Theater Camp together in 2023.

The 30-year-old is also currently in the midst of performing a three-week residency – entitled Ben Platt Live at the Palace – at the newly renovated Palace Theatre in NYC’s Times Square, which runs through June 15th.

Then he’s hitting the road to share his talents with the rest of the country.

In support of his new album, Platt will embark on “The Honeymind Tour” across North America this summer, kicking off on June 18 in Boston. The show will feature this versatile artist doing what he does best: performing on stage and delivering unforgettable performances.

Ben’s journey is not just about his accolades or achievements, the heart of Platt’s place in the LGBTQ+ community is his unwavering commitment to his craft throughout the years. His journey is one of passion, talent, and resilience, and proves to his young gay fans that through hardwork and dedication, you can create a space for yourself in the entertainment industry.

Don't forget to share: