Ben Platt and Noah Galvin just got engaged, share photos of the ring



Actors and singers Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have gotten engaged. They both shared photos on their respective social media accounts.

Platt’s caption to his photos, which included a close-up of the ring, said, “He agreed to hang out forever.”

Galvin confirmed on his Instagram that Platt had been the one to pop the question.

“I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours”, he said.

Platt asked Galvin to marry him at the Laser Wolf restaurant in Brooklyn, which offers stunning views over Manhattan.

Both Galvin, 28, and Platt, 29, starred in the Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen. Platt won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Galvin has gone on to appear in TV shows The Good Doctor and The Real O’Neals. Platt had a lead role in The Politician and has released a couple of albums of music.

They were friends for five years before finally deciding to get together as a couple just before the pandemic struck at the start of 2020. They ended up spending the first few weeks of the pandemic in isolation together, cementing their romantic relationship.

Congratulations, guys!

