L-R: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ben Platt has been opening up about the early days of his relationship with Noah Galvin. The singer and actor appeared this week on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast.

Both Galvin, 30, and Platt, 30, starred in the Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen. Platt won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Galvin has gone on to appear in TV shows The Good Doctor and The Real O’Neals. Platt had a lead role in The Politician and has released several albums of music.

They were friends for five years before finally deciding to get together as a couple just before the pandemic struck at the start of 2020. They ended up spending the first few weeks of the pandemic in isolation together, cementing their romantic relationship.

Stairwell passion

Talking to Ferguson, Platt revealed that he and Galvin were first drawn to one another while workshopping the musical Alice by Heart in 2019. To work through their mutual attraction to one another, Platt says they’d “go to the stairwell during break and make out.”

This carried on for a couple of months. However, Platt then got cold feet. He valued the friendship he’d developed with Galvin and was worried that a romantic relationship might end in them falling out and losing that friendship.

Deciding he didn’t want to take that risk, Platt sent Galvin a text message saying they needed to stop what they were doing. Platt described it as a “text that’s so long that it has an arrow at the bottom to go to the rest of it.”

“I sent him a dissertation, and it was like, ‘Oh, I feel like we’re gonna be friends for our whole lives,’ and like, ‘I’m worried if we jump into something, it’s gonna ruin our chance to be friends.'”

They did remain friends and would occasionally bump into each other. However, the attraction didn’t go away and their feelings for each other grew. They officially got together in 2020.

“Basically, now I can tell in hindsight, like, [I] met someone who, like, actually we saw each other, and it freaked me out,” explains Platt now.

Double proposal

In 2023, Platt asked Galvin to marry him during a night out at a restaurant in Brooklyn. Both men posted photos at the time to their respective social media.

Platt said, “He agreed to hang out forever.” Galvin said, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

Around six months later, Galvin got down on one knee to reciprocate the gesture. He proposed to Platt.

Both men appeared in the movie Theater Camp last year. Platt recently released his new album, Honeymind. It includes the single “Cherry On Top”, which features him with his fiancé in the music video.