(from left), Ben Platt, Can Can’s “Dolly!,” and Latrice Royale. Photos: Jenny Anderson, Nate Watters, Shutterstock.

Tony- Grammy- and Emmy-winning Ben Platt reopened Broadway’s legendary Palace Theatre, and if the cacophony of special guest stars joining him each night isn’t enough, Platt also pays tribute to one of greatest gay icons of all time: Liza Minnelli

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Judy Garland, Minnelli appeared on Broadway nine times, but it wasn’t until her tribute concert to her father, Minnelli on Minnelli, that the Oscar-winning star of Cabaret finally played the Palace. It was a homecoming of sorts — Garland had wowed audiences for three different residencies at the theater between 1951 and 1967.

Platt’s concert is a mash-up of musical theater songs and a nod to his new album, Honeymind, a kind of retro tribute with nods to Paul Simon and James Taylor through a decidedly queer lens. (Platt is engaged to Noah Galvin, and the romanticism practically melts off the tracks.)

For anyone craving a full-circle moment, Platt holds the gay torch high. Donning a feathered, floor-length nightgown, he brings down the house with a rendition of “Maybe This Time,” the Kander and Ebb power ballad that wormed its way into the film adaptation of Cabaret.



Ben Platt: Live at the Palace, New York City. Through June 15.

Hold on to your tassels. Can Can’s “Dolly!” offers a titillating tribute

Can Can’s “Dolly!” Photo by Nate Watters.

Most travelers visit Seattle’s Pike Place Public Market to witness fish-tossing or discover an array of locally made goods. But if you know where to look, the market (which dates back to 1907) is a hotbed of entertainment. Local buskers can be found throughout the nine-acre footprint, but wander a few steps off Pine Street, and you’ll discover the alluring Can Can Culinary Cabaret.

Founded in 2005 by artistic director Chris Pink, the funky, v-shaped venue evokes a Parisian nightclub with a decidedly Seattle twist. Live vocals, burlesque, cirque, and more sequins than an episode of Real Housewives converge for a fantastic evening of frolic and fun.

Dolly isn’t the only one having a good time in Can Can’s latest burlesque musical. Photo by Vicente T Capala III.

Can Can’s latest show, Dolly!, an original jukebox burlesque musical, pays tribute to none other than our favorite country icon, Dolly Parton. Never mind looking for the plot. Instead, enjoy a spirited Dolly tribute, along with honky-tonk arrangements of some of our favorite pop classics, including a twangy version of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” a mash-up of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Billie Jean,” and a seductive pas de deux set to “Jolene. And, of course, no Dolly tribute is complete without “9 to 5” — presented here as an encore with a can-can befitting of the company’s name.

The queer-inclusive environment is indicative of Seattle’s arts scene, which has given us Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, and a multi-genre performance style unique to the Emerald City.

Dolly!, Can Can, Seattle. Performances through September 1.

Exclusive: Latrice Royale cast in “Little Shop of Horrors”

Those looking for an East Coast alternative to Provincetown often find themselves in Ogunquit, Maine, where you’ll discover lobster rolls, the Front Porch Piano Bar, and the Ogunquit Playhouse, a 91-year-old theater company located in the center of the charming LGBTQ+-friendly town.

Queerty got the tea that RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Latrice Royale will be heading east later this summer, direct from her third residency in the franchise’s live Vegas show, to voice the role of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors. Jink Monsoon, who recently completed a run as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production, named Royale as dream casting. Well … dreams really do come true!

Latrice Royale

The production, directed by Hunter Foster (who appeared in the 2003 Broadway revival), promises to take a bite out of the Ogonquit’s summer season, which also includes the world premiere of My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Little Shop of Horrors, Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine. Performances August 22 – September 21.

Will GALECA’s Dorian Theater Awards foreshadow Tony wins?

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ 39 theater wing members cast their votes on the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway, and may shine a light on how the Tony Awards play out on June 16.

(from left) Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff, and Daniel Radcliffe in “Merrily We Roll Along.” Photo by Matthew Murphy

The revival of Merrily We Roll Along, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s reverse chronology of friendships gone south, won four Dorian Awards, including Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival. Jonathan Groff took Best Lead Performance in a Musical, while co-star Daniel Radcliffe won two: Best Featured Performance in a Musical and GALECA’s trademark Broadway Showstopper Award, the latter for his dynamic rendition of the tune “Franklin Sheppard, Inc.”

Stereophonic, David Adjmi’s new play about a 70s-era recording session, won Outstanding Broadway Play and Outstanding Broadway Ensemble. In a tie, the production’s costar Sarah Pidgeon and Kara Young of Purlie Victorious both won Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play.

Illinoise, the dance musical directed by choreographer Justin Peck (Oscar nominee for Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story) and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury — and inspired by pop star Sufjan Stevens’ semi-autobiographical album — took Outstanding Broadway Musica and Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production.

The cast of “Illinoise” on Broadway. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Sarah Paulson (2017 Dorian winner for American Crime Story) won Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play for Appropriate, playwright Branden Jacob-Jenkins’s sharply written look at a white Southern family dealing with the legacy of their recently deceased father. Appropriate, first mounted in 2013, was named Outstanding Broadway Play Revival.

Cole Escola’s comedy, Oh, Mary!, dominated the group’s Off-Broadway categories, winning for outstanding production, LGBTQ production, and the division’s two performance categories. Escola managed a Dorian for their turn as Mary Todd Lincoln, while co-star Conrad Ricamora, fresh off of Here Lies Love, as Mary’s husband. Escola was also named LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season, making the formidable artist the first honoree of this newly added Dorian Award.

Cole Escola. Photo by Cory Rives for Queerty.

GALECA’s career achievement accolade, the LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award, went to playwright Paula Vogel.

“We’re thrilled to be able to pay respect to Ms. Vogel’s lifelong contributions to the American theater, as well as to her ongoing support of the LGBTQ community,” said Cary Wong, the group’s Off-Broadway Lead, in a statement. Vogel won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1999 for her play How I Learned to Drive. Her body of work includes The Baltimore Waltz, The Mineola Twins, and Indecent, which garnered Vogel her first Tony nomination for Best Play in 2017. Vogel’s latest play, Mother Play, currently on Broadway, received four Dorian nominations this year.

Broadway 24-25: Battle of the divas

Although this season’s Tony Awards have yet to be presented, all eyes are already on next season with the return of some of our favorite leading ladies.

(from left) Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and Audra McDonald. Photos: Shutterstock.

Kristin Chenoweth in The Queen of Versailles — Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth stars in a new musical by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz based on the documentary The Queen of Versailles, which follows the trials and tribulations of Jackie Siegal as she attempts to build a $100 million estate in Orlando, Florida. The production co-stars F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus, Amadeus) and is directed by Michael Arden. Broadway dates have yet to be announced, but be the first to see it during its pre-Broadway run this summer.

The Queen of Versailles, Emerson Colonial Theater, Boston. Performances July 16 – August 25.

Sutton Foster in Once Upon a Mattress — Foster pulled double duty earlier this year, simultaneously stepping into the role of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd and appearing in City Center Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress. The musical (originally starring Carol Burnett) was last seen on Broadway in 1996, with Sarah Jessica Parker as Princess Winnifred. Foster will undoubtedly build upon the charming performance she delivered in the recent concert staging, with Michael Urie returning as her nebbish love interest, Prince Dauntless.

Once Upon a Mattress, Hudson Theatre, New York City. Previews begin July 31.

Audra McDonald in Gypsy — In January, Queerty was among the first to report that Audra McDonald might return to the stage in Gypsy‘s sixth Broadway production. Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jules Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the musical has proven Tony gold for past performances by Angela Lansbury (1975), Tyne Daly (1990), and Patti LuPone (2008). The rumors are true! McDonald announced on social media that she will, indeed, be stepping into the iconic role. Even better, George C. Wolfe (Rustin) is slated to direct, with choreography by Camille A. Brown (Hell’s Kitchen).

Gypsy, Majestic Theatre, New York City. Previews begin November 21.

A first look at “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” sends TikTok into a tizzy

The hottest theater ticket of the summer just got hotter when PAC NYC dropped a teaser featuring the fierce, runway-ready moves by choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles. Our friends at INTO have been tracking the production since it started rehearsals, chatting with its creative team and talent (including legend André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy).

“One of the things that we’re really inspired by is what it means to hear a group of people who come from an underground community say at the very beginning of the show, ‘This is what my name is, this is who I am, and this is the persona I’ve created for myself,’ ” co-director Zhailon Levingston told INTO.

If this snippet of choreography and the quick TikTok challenges it inspired are any indication, we’ll all be reveling in the Heaviside Layer when the show opens in a few short weeks.

Cats: “The Jellice Ball, PAC NYC, New York City. Performances June 14 – July 14.

