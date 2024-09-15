Relive the absolute gayest moments from the 2024 MTV VMAs, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jonah Almanzar went viral.

@jonahalmanzar Replying to @rose46492 ♬ Theyre eating the dogs Theyre eating the cats – CasaDi

The UNLV Rebel Girls & Co. ate up the field.

@unlvrgandco

AAAND THATS A WIN FOR THE REBELS #unlv #unlvfootball #collegedance

? original sound – Elvis Lopeti

Victor Flores made dinner for his man.

@mr.victorflores

The old bait and switch method

White People Taco Night – Lewberger

Cody Rigsby kept a schedule.

@cody_rigsby 30 30 YES #30minutes ♬ love island is messyyyy – quinta

Jared Goldstein spread body positivity.

@stephenfurey True body positivity👑 @Jared Goldstein . . . #standupcomedy #funny #explore #comedyconfidential #comedian #jokes ♬ original sound – stephen Furey

Benson Boone ate a banana.

@bensonboonenation Have you tried a banana with whipped cream? 🍌 #bensonboone ♬ original sound – Benson Boone Nation 🎆🛼

Nick Butler failed the gay test.

@beauandnickbutler

Is he even… you know… 💅🏽

♬ original sound – TheButlers

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus sang “Pink Pony Club.”

@nycgmc …and the #VMA goes to…@chappell roan Congratulations to our favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen on winning @MTV VMA’s #NewArtist Award #pinkponyclub #mtv #gaychorus #nycgmc #nycgmc45 #nyc #newyorkcity #chappellroan #awards #mtvvma #vmas ♬ original sound – New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

Nicole Kidman visited the AMC.

@entertainment_weekly #NicoleKidman, queen of #AMCtheaters 🍿👑 #ThePerfectCouple #LievSchreiber #Netflix ♬ original sound – Entertainment Weekly

And queer people danced to Britney.

@thecontracowboy i feel like this would make britney really happy #britneyspears #linedance #linedancing #britney ♬ I'm a Slave 4 U – Britney Spears

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated