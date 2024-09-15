Relive the absolute gayest moments from the 2024 MTV VMAs, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jonah Almanzar went viral.
@jonahalmanzar Replying to @rose46492 ♬ Theyre eating the dogs Theyre eating the cats – CasaDi
The UNLV Rebel Girls & Co. ate up the field.
Victor Flores made dinner for his man.
@mr.victorflores
The old bait and switch methodWhite People Taco Night – Lewberger
Cody Rigsby kept a schedule.
@cody_rigsby 30 30 YES #30minutes ♬ love island is messyyyy – quinta
Jared Goldstein spread body positivity.
@stephenfurey True body positivity👑 @Jared Goldstein . . . #standupcomedy #funny #explore #comedyconfidential #comedian #jokes ♬ original sound – stephen Furey
Benson Boone ate a banana.
@bensonboonenation Have you tried a banana with whipped cream? 🍌 #bensonboone ♬ original sound – Benson Boone Nation 🎆🛼
Nick Butler failed the gay test.
@beauandnickbutler
Is he even… you know… 💅🏽♬ original sound – TheButlers
The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus sang “Pink Pony Club.”
@nycgmc …and the #VMA goes to…@chappell roan Congratulations to our favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen on winning @MTV VMA’s #NewArtist Award #pinkponyclub #mtv #gaychorus #nycgmc #nycgmc45 #nyc #newyorkcity #chappellroan #awards #mtvvma #vmas ♬ original sound – New York City Gay Men’s Chorus
Nicole Kidman visited the AMC.
@entertainment_weekly #NicoleKidman, queen of #AMCtheaters 🍿👑 #ThePerfectCouple #LievSchreiber #Netflix ♬ original sound – Entertainment Weekly
And queer people danced to Britney.
@thecontracowboy i feel like this would make britney really happy #britneyspears #linedance #linedancing #britney ♬ I'm a Slave 4 U – Britney Spears