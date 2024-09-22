? In honor of Latino Heritage Month, I have to give a huge shoutout to my girl Sarita! ? From the moment we met, we clicked instantly—pero like, super instantly, bro! @Sarita Colon is a true ray of sunshine, and she’s about to make her Broadway debut in @Death Becomes Her this season! ?? I’m so proud of you and can’t wait to see you light up the stage! Just caught up with her after a while, and since it’s Latino Heritage Month, of course, we came up with a quick 1-2 step, lol! ?? #LatinoHeritageMonth #deathbecomesher #proudfriend #danceparty #onstage #BroadwayDreams