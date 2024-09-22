Meet 24 male celebs dripping in bisexuality, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

RuPaul showed off his Lady Drag Closet.

@rupaulofficial

Closet Tour Part 2: Lady Drag Closet

Catwalk (feat. Skeltal Ki) – RuPaul

Ian Paget celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

@ianpaget_

? In honor of Latino Heritage Month, I have to give a huge shoutout to my girl Sarita! ? From the moment we met, we clicked instantly—pero like, super instantly, bro! @Sarita Colon is a true ray of sunshine, and she’s about to make her Broadway debut in @Death Becomes Her this season! ?? I’m so proud of you and can’t wait to see you light up the stage! Just caught up with her after a while, and since it’s Latino Heritage Month, of course, we came up with a quick 1-2 step, lol! ?? #LatinoHeritageMonth #deathbecomesher #proudfriend #danceparty #onstage #BroadwayDreams

original sound – Ian Paget

Jaelan Phillips left very little to the imagination.

@f00tballdream

Jaelan phillips football #fyp #fyp??viral #fyp? #football #foodtiktok #nfl #foryou #foryoupage

U Can't Touch This – M.C. Hammer

Laverne Cox came full circle with Nava Mau.

@queerty

#LaverneCox and #NavaMau share emotional moment at the #Emmys red carpet.

original sound – Queerty*

Benson Boone fed his fans.

@bensonboonenation Benson Boone Beautiful Things at the Calgary Stampede! 🎥 andrew.kozicki on instagram #bensonboone #calgarystampede #calgary ♬ original sound – Benson Boone Nation 🎆🛼

Anthony Ramos delivered a flawless Donald Trump.

@anthonyramosofficial

How you do Nicky Jam like that… 🤦‍♂️

Funny – Gold-Tiger

Shawn Mendes sang with the boys.

@shawnmendes

Just 3 sweaty boys crying about love. Nobody Knows VIDEO out now ❤️‍🩹

Nobody Knows – Shawn Mendes

Elishaly D’witshes boarded the bus.

@dontmakeitweird_ @Elishaly D’witshes ♬ original sound – dontmakeitweird_

Frankie Cena named the most-followed LGBTQ+ celebrities on Instagram.

@frankiecena CAN YOU GUESS ALL 5 CRLEBS? @TAHA #celebrity #celebritytrivia #guessthecelebrity #jojosiwa #kellyclarkson #mileycyrus #cardib #demilovato #ellendegeneres #billieeilish #top5 #podcast #celebs ♬ I'M HIS, HE'S MINE – Katy Perry

Keiynan Lonsdale did his own nails.

@keiynan

Tour nails ?

MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

And Jack Schlossberg poured milk on himself.

@jack.schlossberg

DONT CRY — VOTE !! 🥛🥛 MILK is OFFICIAL DRINK OF PENNSYLVANIA — WHOLE MILK + WHOLE PA = **KEY TO VICTORY IN NOVEMBER GLASS IS HALF FULL OF FREEDOM **another key** = towel for milk stunt clean up at beautiful historic museum when we fight we win Register to VOTE and consider RSVPing BLUE by NOVEMBER 5th xoxoxo

Rocky (Main Theme) – The Intermezzo Orchestra

