Meet 24 male celebs dripping in bisexuality, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
RuPaul showed off his Lady Drag Closet.
Ian Paget celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.
Jaelan Phillips left very little to the imagination.
Laverne Cox came full circle with Nava Mau.
Benson Boone fed his fans.
@bensonboonenation Benson Boone Beautiful Things at the Calgary Stampede! 🎥 andrew.kozicki on instagram #bensonboone #calgarystampede #calgary ♬ original sound – Benson Boone Nation 🎆🛼
Anthony Ramos delivered a flawless Donald Trump.
@anthonyramosofficial
How you do Nicky Jam like that… 🤦♂️♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger
Shawn Mendes sang with the boys.
@shawnmendes
Just 3 sweaty boys crying about love. Nobody Knows VIDEO out now ❤️🩹♬ Nobody Knows – Shawn Mendes
Elishaly D’witshes boarded the bus.
@dontmakeitweird_ @Elishaly D’witshes ♬ original sound – dontmakeitweird_
Frankie Cena named the most-followed LGBTQ+ celebrities on Instagram.
@frankiecena CAN YOU GUESS ALL 5 CRLEBS? @TAHA #celebrity #celebritytrivia #guessthecelebrity #jojosiwa #kellyclarkson #mileycyrus #cardib #demilovato #ellendegeneres #billieeilish #top5 #podcast #celebs ♬ I'M HIS, HE'S MINE – Katy Perry
Keiynan Lonsdale did his own nails.
And Jack Schlossberg poured milk on himself.
@jack.schlossberg
DONT CRY — VOTE !! 🥛🥛 MILK is OFFICIAL DRINK OF PENNSYLVANIA — WHOLE MILK + WHOLE PA = **KEY TO VICTORY IN NOVEMBER GLASS IS HALF FULL OF FREEDOM **another key** = towel for milk stunt clean up at beautiful historic museum when we fight we win Register to VOTE and consider RSVPing BLUE by NOVEMBER 5th xoxoxo♬ Rocky (Main Theme) – The Intermezzo Orchestra