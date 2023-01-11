Jennifer Coolidge stole the show, then Regina Hall stole it right back at the 2023 Golden Globes

Well, well, well, the Golden Globes—we meet again.

It’s been a few years since we’d seen a traditional telecast of the Globes, the annual awards show honoring the best in film and television according to the (notably small) Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Once regarded as the wildest party of awards season, the ’21 ceremony had to go semi-virtual due to the global pandemic, and then in ’22, well… let’s just say they went lowkey last year.

Mired in controversies, the HFPA took great strides to show the world how much they’ve grown, returning with a show hosted by out gay comic Jerrod Carmichael, loaded with boozy celebs, surprising award wins, and, yes, plenty of jokes at its own expense.

And the result? It was a pretty gay old time! We’ve assembled a list of the night’s gayest, can’t-miss moments, from LGBTQ+ winners and presenters, to the biggest gags and more.

You can see a full list of the night’s winners on the official Golden Globes website. But re-live the best of the show below:

Jerrod Carmichael sets the stage

Welcomed onto stage with a classy piano overture, Carmichael’s opening monologue immediately struck a frank, laidback tone—a far cry from the sh*t-eating grin hosting style Ricky Gervais made synonymous with the show. At one point, he even sat down on the steps, no doubt a reference to his own (wonderful) comedy special, Rothaniel. Carmichael let the air out of the room immediately, cracking about his duty as “the black face of an embattled white organization.” It was occasionally uncomfortable, sure, and we might’ve liked to hear a few more jokes, but this is exactly the kind of intro this beleaguered show needed.

the feeling of discomfort and awkwardness in the room during jerrod carmichael's monologue could probably power a country #GoldenGlobes — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

Angela Bassett, baby!

The night’s first announcer, Jennifer Hudson, was all of us when she read the winner of Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, baby! Looking stunning and ageless as ever, the icon reminded us she previously stood on that stage nearly 30 years prior for What’s Love Got To Do With It. Could she ride this wave of Wakanda Forever support all the way to the Academy Awards, where she’s long overdue for a win? Let’s hope!

Angela Bassett winning a Golden Globe in 1994 and Angela Bassett winning a Golden Globe in 2023 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zpgu3vg5tl — Nicol (@nikowl) January 11, 2023

An apology to Jennifer Coolidge, on behalf of the gays

Carmichael looked incredible in a salmon suit as he introduced Jennifer Coolidge, and took it upon himself to say, “As a gay man, I want to apologize for all the gays on behalf of what we tried to do to her on that boat”—obviously referencing her much memed moment in the finale of The White Lotus: Sicily. Tasked with announcing the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in a TV role, Coolidge gave a hilarious, rambling speech about nerves, Crocs, and mispronounced names. Arguably, seeing her on stage was one of our most anticipated moments of the night, and she did not disappoint.

I could absolutely just watch Jennifer Coolidge stream-of-consciousness explain a Teleprompter all night long. #GoldenGlobes — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 11, 2023

Bromance RRR beats out pop divas for Original Song

Many assumed the HFPA couldn’t resist the opportunity to have Rihanna on their stage. Or Lady Gaga. Or Taylor Swift. And yet, the award for Best Original Song went to “Naatu Naatu,” the rip-roaring bop from Indian blockbuster RRR—which, as you may know, gives off major homoerotic vibes. We simply love the film, and we love an unexpected win!

A reminder: “I’m gay now”

Carmichael shared his deep love for the next presenter, Niecy Nash-Betts, explaining that it’s not only because they’re both gay now. Then, the beloved star saunters out on stage—looking fabulous—to thunderous applause, adding, “I don’t know if you’re clapping because you like the dress, or because I’m here, or because I’m gay now, but I’ll take it!” We’ll clap for you for anything, Niecy… but especially because you’re gay now!

"I don't know if you're clapping because you like the dress, because I'm here, or because I'm gay now, but I'll take it." —Niecy Nash is perfection lol#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tjLayofgza — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

Colin Farrell thanks his ass

After nabbing the trophy for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, The Banshees Of Inisherin actor gave a charming, lively speech that included a shout-out to his equine co-star, Jenny the donkey. Honestly, where was her Golden Globe?

Also lets not forget Collin Farrell outing Barry Keoghan as a cereal thief, paying tribute to a donkey, AND shooting his shot at Anna De Armas. — Steve Ahlman (@steveahlman) January 11, 2023

A win for Queen Michelle Yeoh, long may she reign

What a humble, humorous, and gracious speech from the legendary Yeoh, who is finally getting the flowers she’s deserved after 40 years in the industry. She more than earned the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her multi-dimensional performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and her win stands out all the more considering Hollywood has long overlooked brilliant work from Asian actors. We can’t wait to see more speeches from her just like this throughout awards season… especially if she continues to threaten the musicians who dare to play her off the stage.

Michelle Yeoh to that piano player pic.twitter.com/VSq5nxBdXg — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) January 11, 2023

Billy Porter honors Ryan Murphy honors Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (and more)

One “O” away from EGOT, the great Billy Porter gave a grand introduction to his “boss man” Ryan Murphy, being honored at the show with the distinguished Carol Burnett Award, given to an individual’s contributions to the medium of television. As Porter notes, Murphy has created an unprecedented home for LGBTQ+ voices on television, so the moment’s hard to deny—regardless of what you thought of Dahmer.

Presaged by a very gay montage that was soundtracked by the Glee cover of “Born This Way,” Murphy opened his acceptance speech with a moment of appreciation for Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, making sure she got her moment after her historic win last year (the first trans actress ever to win a Globe) went un-televised. That kicked off a speech dedicated to a few of his starriest queer collaborators, including Niecy Nash, Jeremy Pope, Matt Bomer, and Porter himself.

“My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I longed to see but never did in pop culture.” Well put, Ryan Murphy. Thank you for all that you’ve done!

Here is that beautiful moment inside the room when Ryan Murphy offers recognition for Pose Golden Globe winner Michaela Jae Rodríguez as she gets an overdue standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/iFZaAf9kjp — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

Cate Blanchett is an absentee father

Securing her fourth Golden Globe win (it was her twelfth nomination!), Blanchett earned top honors for Best Actress in Drama thanks to her astounding work in Tár. As troubled composer Lydia Tár, Blanchett plays a “U-haul lesbian” who at one point introduces herself as the “father” to her grade-school daughter. Unfortunately, this daddy was MIA at the awards show, and we were denied a chance to see what surely would’ve been a great speech.

Our Colman Domingo crush intensifies

In that sexy voice of his, prolific gay character actor Colman Domingo does the honors of announcing the winner of Best Director. There was a cute joke about getting “the large popcorn” at the movies somewhere in there, but honestly we were just lost in that smile. *Swoon*

Jennifer Coolidge steals the show, part two

Bless Miss Coolidge—she just gives great speech! After hilariously setting her Globe down on the ground, she offered a teary shout-out to Ryan Murphy for keeping her career alive, and then ceded the rest of her time to praise The White Lotus creator Mike White in her typical self-deprecating fashion. It’s a genuinely moving thank you to someone who she admits has given her career—and her personal life—a major boost (her neighbors finally want to hang out with her!). All other award shows take note: Find a way to get Jennifer Coolidge on your stage!

The White Lotus is officially an awards magnet

It’s easy to forget that all those Emmys that HBO’s dark satire won back in September were actually for the first Hawaii-set season of the anthology series. But Sicily certainly has the goods, too, with queer creator Mike White on hand to tearfully accept the award for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. We expect to see him on stage at this fall’s Emmys!

Mike White you will always be famous!!!!! — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) January 11, 2023

House Of The Dragon‘s win gives Emma D’arcy a “stunnin'” moment on stage

You may know non-binary actor Emma D’arcy from their work in the inescapable “Negroni Sbagliato” meme, but did you also know they’re the star of HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel? We joke, we joke, but we were gagged for House Of The Dragon‘s win, if for no other reason than to see D’arcy take the stage. We dig their goth-y queer look big time, and we’re just glad they got to show it off.

"The vibe is like child piano prodigy and maybe the recital is not going well." #HouseOfTheDragon star Emma D'Arcy perfectly described their #GoldenGlobes lewk. #LiveFromE pic.twitter.com/GptxuPZE2E — Decider (@decider) January 11, 2023

Harvey Guillén and Salma Hayek buddy comedy when?

The evening was light on banter, but the co-stars of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish proved they’ve got the chemistry when they announced the night’s penultimate award for Best Comedy or Musical. Hayek was looking like a total bombshell, and gay star Guillén was dashing in gold, and they hilarious ribbed each other—with the What We Do In the Shadows even joking Hayek calls him a “b*tch.” Let’s get these two on screen in a movie together, stat!

Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillen, the Abbott and Costello of our time — Katie Stone (@katiestonemakes) January 11, 2023

Regina Hall’s riffs win the night

We’ll wrap this thing up by letting you watch Hall hilariously bluff her way through accepting a Globe on Kevin Costner’s behalf. She is a national treasure!

Regina Hall finding out why Kevin Costner couldn’t be at the #GoldenGlobes just won next year’s #GoldenGlobes for Best Actress in a TV Comedy pic.twitter.com/5WjI6zosdn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 11, 2023

