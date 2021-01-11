The very best tweets about the #NoFlyList

You’ve seen the videos.
You’ve seen the memes.
Now, it’s time for the tweets…
Me strolling past people on the #NoFlyList to get to my destination ? pic.twitter.com/weOLwG4zqR
— Xena (Master Esthetician & MUA) (@Skindeepby_xena) January 11, 2021
Imagine leaving your hometown for the first time in your life,
getting all dressed up in your classiest outfit for your big coup, and just when America is getting great again… you find out that was the last flight you'll ever be allowed to take
Shucks#NoFlyList
— Shane Mauss (@shanecomedy) January 11, 2021
BLM NEVER had a #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/YPqkvH7eyR
— IJusBeChillin1865XX (@SpliffsofWizdom) January 11, 2021
Please, please, please keep posting videos of the 1/6 terrorists being refused flights, booted off flights & arrested after landing….it's a boon to my soul. ???#NoFlyList
— Ruthless (@CNj65) January 11, 2021
Raise your hand if you & your family members can still fly ? #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/MPNzOeGD3C
— IJusBeChillin1865XX (@SpliffsofWizdom) January 11, 2021
Going thru & bookmarking these #NoFlyList videos to enjoy at my leisure
— usa is a failed state (@BreeNewsome) January 11, 2021
Who knew Karen would become a #MAGATerrorist on the #NoFlyList? I’d like to speak to the Regional Q Manager! pic.twitter.com/vUaqsKSYCu
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) January 11, 2021
My sexual orientation is watching terrorists finding out they've been put on the #NoFlyList.
— ? em ? (@Ms_Behavin55) January 11, 2021
All of us watching the govt actually ARREST domestic terrorists #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/BYwCO3TtIf
— Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) January 11, 2021
Retweet if you're allowed to use Twitter and airlines.
— ?Grammar Auntifa????? (@AliveOrleans) January 11, 2021
Definitely not planning no stupid-ish? As the world turns.. (American edition) ? ON. #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/GZpdTBY0Rn
— Shasta (@Shasta22280543) January 11, 2021
Oh and I forgot something:
Even if the U.S. Marshals haven't shown up on your doorstep yet(don't worry though), if you were in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday creating terror, your face may have ALREADY been run through a counterterrorism data base.#NoFlyList #RealID
SORRY!
— David A. Scott (@AuldViking) January 10, 2021
Is she on the #NoFlyList? Just asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/tors8LyuSN
— Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) January 11, 2021
It’s funny watching the people who loved Trump’s Muslim ban end up on the #NoFlyList .
— kind2know1? (@conscious_sis) January 11, 2021
Who remembers this childhood classic? #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/cMyTvM3V39
— Vic ? (@vicsepulveda) January 11, 2021
Hm… kinda love that they let 'em get all the way to the gate before letting them know they're on the #NoFlyList.
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) January 11, 2021
Me watching the #NoFlyList videos: pic.twitter.com/dbXfviB16N
— Michael Abbett (@MichaelAbbett) January 11, 2021
I almost just wanna hang out at the airport just to watch #MAGATerrorists get arrested. #NoFlyList is al dente.
— God Bless Georgia. Thank You Peach State Voters!!! (@GenevieveCocoa) January 11, 2021
The #NoFlyList videos are better than anything on TV right now. I can’t get enough. pic.twitter.com/PcZWUxLKS6
— April (@ReignOfApril) January 11, 2021
The videos of Trump supporters being removed from flights because they are now on the no fly list are *chef’s kiss* ? and it’s all because their dumbasses were on the now defunct Parlor. The SATISFACTION!
— TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) January 11, 2021
Shout out to all the videographers who shared #NoFlyList videos/photos. pic.twitter.com/QSJnq5JeUX
— JKB – Don’t cosign corruption???? (@BernMaestro) January 11, 2021
Only a #TrumpInsurrection could end with #ProudBoys crying in airports.
#NoFlyList
— Prescriptive Reasoning (@PrescriptiveRe2) January 11, 2021
Guess who’s not on a #NoFlyList? That peaceful protestor – #ColinKaepernick pic.twitter.com/QQ1F16C2Xk
— Kim (@kcurry_blm) January 11, 2021
The flight attendant unions who started the ball rolling on the #NoFlyList for the Jan 6 terrorists are to be applauded!!!
— Lise – NO UNITY WITHOUT JUSTICE!?? (@liselisec) January 11, 2021
"But they're treating us like criminals!!!"
"Well, that's an unfortunate byproduct of committing criminal acts."#NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/ofgSJ5l0HM
— Kit Gonzo (@KitGonzo) January 11, 2021
Related: #NoFlyList videos of sobbing domestic terrorists being arrested on airplanes are going viral