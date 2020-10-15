The best way to respond to someone who opens up a Grindr chat with an insult

A gay man has seen a tweet go viral after it touched a nerve with many others.
Jono Mitchell is a filmmaker and actor based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mitchell has used the last few months to lose weight and tone up (unlike many of us who have been comfort-eating our way through the pandemic!). Having lost 70lbs, he’s feeling great about himself. So, when a guy messaged him on Grindr to inform him that he shouldn’t describe himself as muscular, he was not having it.
Mitchell took a screenshot of the exchange (above) and posted it to Twitter. At the time of writing, it’s had 6,100 likes and prompted hundreds of comments.
“Holy crap I can’t stop laughing you actually think your muscular LOL” was the Grindr user’s opening gambit.
Mitchell replied, “I’m sorry things are hard right now. I hope you find happiness, man. Things will get better and you won’t need to go out of your way to try and be rude to strangers on the internet. Have a better day, friend.”
On his tweet, Mitchell accompanied the screenshot with a caption: “It’s 2020. I’ll be whatever the fuck I wanna be.”
Related: Someone thought Brian Jordan Alvarez’ Grindr profile was fake & he posted the hilarious receipts
Most of those commenting expressed sympathy with Mitchell and applauded his response.
He just knows you’ll never fuck him so wants to be rude before he gets rejected… tale as old as time pic.twitter.com/UYLjwziZOy
— The Orange Frog 🐸 (@Theorangefrog86) October 14, 2020
Wow… first of all, his message was gross. Second, I admire the maturity in your response.
— AaronGoldenberg (@AaronGoldyBoy) October 14, 2020
We are different types of people but this is such a universal issue with people. Especially men, who have some sort of insecurity, need to put others in their place. It’s gross. Sorry he said that to ya and keep on being what you wanna be!
— Joshua Parker (@joshua_C_Parker) October 15, 2020
He’s trash. You’re beautiful. And that was a waaaaaay kinder response than he deserved.
— Protect black trans women 🌈 (@siciliangecko) October 14, 2020
In a message to Queerty, Mitchell confirmed he’d had no interactions with the other man before receiving his message.
“My assumption is he reached out after searching for “muscular” profiles. I have that listed in mine because I recently lost 70lbs and am in the best shape of my life.”
Related: Teen loses his virginity to a Grindr catfish and ends up fleeing in tears
Did the other man respond to Mitchell’s message?
“After my initial message, he chided me for ‘misleading people’ by listing that I was muscular when I wasn’t and then repeated how laughable it was before blocking me.”
View this post on Instagram
Mitchell says he was surprised the tweet had gone viral: “But I guess it just goes to show how prevalent this sort of behavior is for everyone. I wish we were in a place where we could stop commenting on one another’s bodies altogether, but insecurity in all of us won’t allow that to happen. I worked in the public eye for many years and am no stranger to dealing with trolls. People tear each other down to make themselves feel tall.”
Another recent tweet from Mitchell detailed his weight loss journey.
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/ncRgVnIxtH
— Jon-O’-Lantern 🎃 (@jono_thon) October 10, 2020
Think you can hurt my feelings? For four years I hosted a live show that let me interact with viewers in real time for a network with one of the most toxic fan bases of any network on television.
I am equipped to handle anything.
— Jon-O’-Lantern 🎃 (@jono_thon) October 14, 2020
5 Comments
Liquid Silver
That works. I tend to wordlessly block them, shoot back a bit then ignore them, or just ignore them, depending upon the platform.
Around here, it varies. A bit of two and three, depending on the day, plus a little “bait the idiot” when I have time. Which isn’t often and never will be.
controversial2019
Good on him!
In the comparison photo, he doesn’t look muscular (but what an achievement with that transformation), whereas in other photos, including the flex, I would describe him as muscular.
I certainly wouldn’t be disappointed were he to show up at my door, and knowing he’s a class act when confronted by such unsolicited and unnecessary hostility; ever the more attractive!
peacefulruffneck
Jono Mitchell you have so much to be proud of and Congratulations on losing 70 pounds!
Now, respond to Grindr troll by telling it “Bless your heart” and then block it permanently.
No need to waste anymore time on someone who is such a downer-because there are many many other guys out there that will see the positive way you’ve chosen to live your life and will find that very sexy. Remember “Bless your heart” “Block” “Next…
ScottOnEarth
I’m sure all the guys acting outraged and indignant because of the “rude” comment all engage in the same behavior when no one’s looking. The gay social scene is completely shallow and harsh. If you go on apps like Grindr and expect to meet a kind, decent, real person, then you need to grow up.