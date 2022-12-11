The best way to respond when someone tells you “homosexuality is a sin”

With the holidays approaching, chances are you might be challenged by a relative about your “lifestyle choices”.
A recent post on Reddit asked, “What is the best way to respond to a person who says ‘Homosexuality is a sin’?”
It prompted hundreds of responses, ranging from the serious to the deliciously bitchy. Below are some of the best-liked comments.
“Then don’t be homosexual. It’s your religion. Not mine,” was offered up as the perfect response. It easily earned the most likes.
In a similar vein, someone suggested: “Tell them religion is unnatural. It’s not found in nature, while homosexuality is rampant.”
Some suggested bringing up other parts of the Bible.
“You know the same book you use to condemn me also says you can stone your wife for disobedience and sell your daughter into slavery. Also, anything unnatural such as glasses and manufactured medicine are also a no-no. Don’t practice those rules? Huh, it’s like you’re picking and choosing what works for you…”
Or: “Are you wearing multiple types of fibers in your clothes?”
One said they liked quoting scripture back to the person. “I always tell them, ‘It says straight to hell, not gay to hell, so I guess you’re the one with a hot destination in your future.’ It gets them every time.”
“Honey that hair is a sin”
Then things got a little shadier.
“Honey that hair is a sin,” was one fierce reply.
“If you don’t sin then Jesus died for nothing” was another.
“Say ‘Hate the sin, love the sinner.’” suggested someone else. “If you want to make it awkward, you can emphasize the last part and wink.”
On the same topic, a tweet went viral earlier this week. It shows his pastor talking to his flock about the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. He forcefully argues that the destruction of the Biblical city “is not about same-gender love, it’s about violence and rape.
“And when you talk about same-gender love, if you equate same-gender love to violent acts, you have disrespected the conversation.”
The tweet has had over 26,000 likes and prompted plenty of thoughts and comments. It might be something to share with someone calling your life a sin.
The black church needs to hear it. pic.twitter.com/MInixTKEvQ
— Sampson (@OfficialSampson) December 7, 2022
7 Comments
WBrianG
…so many Christians (followers of Jesus Christ) and evangelicals (followers of the Gospels of Jesus) have it wrong —- Jesus says NOTHING ABOUT HOMOSEXUALITY. He challenges other ills (such as hypocrisy and hate) more than anything else. He throws people out of the temple and condemns those who put money BEFORE GOD. Yet he says nothing about homosexuality. Hmmmmmm. Two faced Republicans just don’t seem to get the message. They would easily trample another human being to make a buck and steal from the poor. Jesus would be right there to slap the shit out of them
Mack
The Republicans only “Preach” the religions so they can get the Scamvangelists votes.
Rikki Roze
Add my “like” to the first response. It’s fab.
Leo
“Homosexuality is a sin.”
Only if you believe in sin.
dave3137
I also think it relates to which “version” of “God’s Word” you happen to prefer. Apparently “God” told King James that for a millennium or so, people have been believing some wrong stuff. And then there’s the Standard Version and the Revised Standard Version, and the Douay Version. Am I missing any?
MISTERJETT
when they start quoting the bible, i just refer them to this quote: that same bible says if your child disobeys you, you can have him killed: Deuteronomy 21:18-21
“If a man has a stubborn and rebellious son who does not obey his father and mother and will not listen to them when they discipline him, (19) his father and mother shall take hold of him and bring him to the elders at the gate of his town. (20) They shall say to the elders, “This son of ours is stubborn and rebellious. He will not obey us. He is a profligate and a drunkard.” (21) Then all the men of his town shall stone him to death.” then i ask them have their kids ever disobyed them and if they have, did they have them killed because the bible says you have to. you can’t pick and choose what to believe in the bible.
bachy
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I like it that way
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
Praise the Lord and I like it that way
Hail Mary, full of grace
Get down on your knees and pray
Jesus Christ, hanging on the cross
Died for our sins, it’s such a loss
Saint Christopher, find my way
I’ll be coming home one day
Saint Sebastian, don’t you cry
Let those poison arrows fly
Saint Anthony, lost and found
Thomas Aquinas, stand your ground
All those saints and holy men
Catch me before I sin again
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I like it that way
You’re a sinner
you’re a sinner
You’re a sinner
you like it that way
We’re all sinners
we’re all sinners
We’re all sinners
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
I’m a sinner
And I like it that way