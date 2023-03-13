“Bestselling author” Ted Cruz just made a very big announcement and literally nobody gives AF

Ted Cruz appears to be laying down the groundwork for post political life should Texas continue its blue trajectory, and it involves littering American bookshelves with his blood red, right-wing propaganda.

Last week, the anti-LGBTQ senator announced his new book “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America” will be released in November, just in time for the holidays.

According to the book’s promotional blurb, it promises 256 pages of “a long overdue argument against the woke takeover of education, big business, the media, and Hollywood” from the “bestselling author.”

Big announcement on Hannity tonight— I’m writing a new book: Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America.



Pre-order here: https://t.co/3qzXym48mB pic.twitter.com/QLB8zglHGE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 10, 2023

The term “bestselling author” is highly debatable considering that the only reason Cruz’s last book, “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History”, became a national bestseller in 2020 was because his campaign spent over $150,000 in donor money bulk ordering copies from Books-a-Million.

He did the same thing 2015 when he spent over $120,000 in donor money to scoop up copies of his memoir A Time For Truth during his failed presidential campaign. That book, however, failed to crack the bestseller list.

Cruz hasn’t said whether he plans to enter the race for the White House in 2024, although last month he announced he’s running for a third term in the U.S. Senate, which many assumed meant a 2024 presidential bid was off the table.

“I’m running for re-election to the Senate,” the told Face the Nation. “There’s a reason I’m in Texas today. I’m not in Iowa. I’m in Texas. And I’m fighting for 30 million Texans.”

Ironically, he made the announcement at the exact same time he reintroduced a bill that would impose term limits on senators, allowing them to serve no more than two six-year terms.

Texas law allows for a candidate to run for Senate and president at the same time, however, and Cruz is famous for talking out of both sides of his mouth, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up making a go for the Republican nomination for president after all.

Texas is also America’s most-populous Republican state, although it’s been trending more Democratic since 2016. Republicans have continued to win every statewide office, but by smaller and smaller margins year after year. In 2020, it was the third-closest state Republicans won.

As for “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America”, here’s how people responded to Cruz’s announcement about it on Twitter…

