Bette Midler criticizes trans-friendly terms such as “birthing people”

Bette Midler has been a staunch LGBTQ ally since the earliest days of her career, when she used to perform at the Continental Baths in New York City.

Therefore, a tweet she posted yesterday has left many of her LGBTQ fans disappointed.

Midler tweeted, “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

It’s not clear what prompted the tweet. However, on Sunday the New York Times published an opinion piece that touched on the same subject. Written by Pamela Paul, it criticized the use of terms such as “birthing people” and “menstruators”. It’s possible Midler read it.

At the time of writing, Midler’s tweet has had over 78k likes and 13k retweets. For many of her followers, the tweet came as a shock. It reminded some of author JK Rowling, who previously tweeted a dismissive reaction to the term “people who menstruate”.

Inclusive language such as “menstruators” and “birthing people” has been adopted by some people and organizations, such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, to ensure non-binary and transmen feel included in conversations about reproductive health.

Online, many of those reacting expressed disappointment and urged Midler not to fall for arguments that claim you can’t support both trans rights and women’s rights.

Writer Roxanne Gay was among those to criticize Midler’s tweet, saying, “No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.”

No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 5, 2022

Here are a few of the other responses.

No. Don’t fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense. No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That’s all. — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) July 4, 2022

Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan. Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman. — Evan Urquhart (@e_urq) July 4, 2022

Bette, as a fan, seeing this tweet from you is just heartbreaking. The point of the anti-choice movement is to try and control the bodies of people assigned female at birth, including trans men, and force gender identities and gender roles on *all* of us. — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) July 4, 2022

It’s because not only women menstruate, give birth, or have vaginas. Trans men do all of these things, as do non-binary folks. I love you so much, Bette, but you gotta do better here. — Abbey Rogue (@AbbeyRogue01) July 4, 2022

With all due respect, Bette, trans-inclusive language doesn’t take anything away from us. — Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) July 4, 2022

The fight for women’s rights INCLUDES trans people – trans rights do not erode women’s rights. We’re all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that. Bette – you are a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok! — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) July 4, 2022

Among the thousands of responses were many supporting Midler’s apparent viewpoint. One of those to respond was tennis player Martina Navratilova, who has faced accusations of transphobia for questioning the place trans women occupy in women’s sport.

Navratilova tweeted, “Careful Bette- you will be called transphobic too or worse…😱😱”