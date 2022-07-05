oh bette

Bette Midler criticizes trans-friendly terms such as “birthing people”

By · 69 comments
Bette Midler in 2018
Bette Midler (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bette Midler has been a staunch LGBTQ ally since the earliest days of her career, when she used to perform at the Continental Baths in New York City.

Therefore, a tweet she posted yesterday has left many of her LGBTQ fans disappointed.

Midler tweeted, “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

It’s not clear what prompted the tweet. However, on Sunday the New York Times published an opinion piece that touched on the same subject. Written by Pamela Paul, it criticized the use of terms such as “birthing people” and “menstruators”. It’s possible Midler read it.



At the time of writing, Midler’s tweet has had over 78k likes and 13k retweets. For many of her followers, the tweet came as a shock. It reminded some of author JK Rowling, who previously tweeted a dismissive reaction to the term “people who menstruate”.

Inclusive language such as “menstruators” and “birthing people” has been adopted by some people and organizations, such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, to ensure non-binary and transmen feel included in conversations about reproductive health.

Online, many of those reacting expressed disappointment and urged Midler not to fall for arguments that claim you can’t support both trans rights and women’s rights.

Writer Roxanne Gay was among those to criticize Midler’s tweet, saying, “No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.”



Among the thousands of responses were many supporting Midler’s apparent viewpoint. One of those to respond was tennis player Martina Navratilova, who has faced accusations of transphobia for questioning the place trans women occupy in women’s sport.

Navratilova tweeted, “Careful Bette- you will be called transphobic too or worse…😱😱”