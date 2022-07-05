Bette Midler criticizes trans-friendly terms such as “birthing people”

Bette Midler has been a staunch LGBTQ ally since the earliest days of her career, when she used to perform at the Continental Baths in New York City.
Therefore, a tweet she posted yesterday has left many of her LGBTQ fans disappointed.
Midler tweeted, “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”
It’s not clear what prompted the tweet. However, on Sunday the New York Times published an opinion piece that touched on the same subject. Written by Pamela Paul, it criticized the use of terms such as “birthing people” and “menstruators”. It’s possible Midler read it.
At the time of writing, Midler’s tweet has had over 78k likes and 13k retweets. For many of her followers, the tweet came as a shock. It reminded some of author JK Rowling, who previously tweeted a dismissive reaction to the term “people who menstruate”.
Inclusive language such as “menstruators” and “birthing people” has been adopted by some people and organizations, such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, to ensure non-binary and transmen feel included in conversations about reproductive health.
Online, many of those reacting expressed disappointment and urged Midler not to fall for arguments that claim you can’t support both trans rights and women’s rights.
Writer Roxanne Gay was among those to criticize Midler’s tweet, saying, “No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.”
Here are a few of the other responses.
No. Don’t fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense. No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That’s all.
— Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) July 4, 2022
Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan.
Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman.
— Evan Urquhart (@e_urq) July 4, 2022
Bette, as a fan, seeing this tweet from you is just heartbreaking. The point of the anti-choice movement is to try and control the bodies of people assigned female at birth, including trans men, and force gender identities and gender roles on *all* of us.
— The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) July 4, 2022
It’s because not only women menstruate, give birth, or have vaginas. Trans men do all of these things, as do non-binary folks. I love you so much, Bette, but you gotta do better here.
— Abbey Rogue (@AbbeyRogue01) July 4, 2022
With all due respect, Bette, trans-inclusive language doesn’t take anything away from us.
— Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) July 4, 2022
The fight for women’s rights INCLUDES trans people – trans rights do not erode women’s rights. We’re all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that.
Bette – you are a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok!
— Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) July 4, 2022
Among the thousands of responses were many supporting Midler’s apparent viewpoint. One of those to respond was tennis player Martina Navratilova, who has faced accusations of transphobia for questioning the place trans women occupy in women’s sport.
Navratilova tweeted, “Careful Bette- you will be called transphobic too or worse…😱😱”
Careful Bette- you will be called transphobic too or worse…😱😱😱 https://t.co/jp6PnB8LlT
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 4, 2022
GlobeTrotter
You go Bette! It’s a travesty to see how women are being slowly but surely erased and reduced to “birthing people” in the name of trans ideology. This is not what I fought for all those years ago in college marching up and down our campus protesting for equal rights for women. Society has made so much progress in women’s rights and now they’re under attack again, but this time from men dressed as women. Men are now taking over women’s sports, winning all the women’s trophies and scholarships, even winning “woman of the year” awards – pushing women once again to the back of the bus. But this time, feminists are ironically paralyzed and silenced in the name of political correctness and cancel culture. What a sad commentary on the current state of affairs!
phenom
Cis women are being reduced to breeding machines by the republican party and by terfs like Rowling and yourself! Remembering that trans men exist, and they can menstruate which means they can get pregnant and give birth, and you’ll realize this language isn’t about erasing anyone its about including the people who have already been erased! So much so that you, and Better, are so unaware that this language is used to include them in the conversations they are usually left out of!
Mario
Macy Gray: “Just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray then went on to add that people shouldn’t, “be called transphobic just because you don’t agree.”
Mario
I guess the left and the Democrats are willing to die on the hill fighting for transgender fascism.
MystiRivers
Bette Midler, and thousands of centuries of human biology, aren’t wrong.
phenom
You don’t understand human biology, development biology, psychology, or sociology as much as you think you do. Recognize that you’re just ignorant – an easy thing to fix!
LumpyPillows
@phenom, alas, it is your shallow understanding of the wide variety of men and women that forces you to create these imaginary genders. Everyone is different. Everyone is not their own gender.
LumpyPillows
I think it’s time to stand up to this asinine gender attack on rationality. Bette is correct, as usual. Not only is this insulting to the vast majority or people, and this will never change, it is wrong and it undermines our efforts for equality. Trans women are not women. Stop the mental and verbal gymnastics to try and make a lie truth. Stop trying to bully people into agreeing with something that is clearly wrong.
You can be a trans woman, and I have no problem with that, but you are not a woman. You aren’t. You never will be. Maybe if someone told you this before you changed your body you might not have done it. The more I see this effort progress the more I think there are a lot of people with mental disorders that we have somehow green lighted.
phenom
Trans men exist, and some trans men still menstruate and may even need an abortion one day. Inclusive language is to include all people, regardless of gender, who need this care and these rights. Its not about erasing women, its about including the people who do not identify as women but who still need this care.
Diplomat
I have no problem if someone is trans or non-binary. It’s when they start shoving terms on the masses that are totally annoying (birthers they them etc) that people’s ire gets riled. Get terms we can all agree on instead of making yourselves spectacles of irrational thought. You’re just being rediculous.
LumpyPillows
@phenom thanks for making my point. Trans men are not men. I fully support trans people getting medical care. But they are what they are.
747jumbojet
Yes!!! You’re ABSOLUTELY correct, Bette. These “new” words are utter NONSENSE!!!! And they diminish woman….NOT on my watch!!!
stonercharles
agreed!!!
Sqwoah
Thank you for being the adult in the room Bette!
lykeitiz
Trans and non-binary people deserve respect and inclusion, however they are NOT going to re-write the English language or change the nature of biology.
I have accepted my new label as a “cisgender” man for the sake of trans-inclusion, however I will not now, or ever, refer to anyone as “they”, because “they” is plural. I will however, respect someone’s preferred/chosen gender pronoun. If they choose not to identify, then they can make up another term the way they made up “cisgender”, because again, “they” is plural.
Men biologically born as male have a genetic advantage over women in sports, and should not compete. Period.
Bette Midler is correct. These things are fact, and won’t change.
abfab
The right wing seems to enjoy scolding people who are going thru changes, attempting to live the life they choose. They will keep pushing back. Thank you PHENOM for all the words you wrote. It’s sad, but we will have a hard time bringing those around to what’s too, too difficult for them. Love and understanding.
Diplomat
You mean you’re having a hard time shoving word salad down our throats bc we lack love and understanding. Yeah right. Get real.
LumpyPillows
Or could it be that you’re all a bit disconnected from reality? Live the life you choose, but you don’t get to reinvent my world to do it.
Mario
Right wing?
Bette Midler is not right wing. On the contrary, she is thoroughly in the left wing orbit. Therefore, the left is attacking this nonsense as much as the right is.
RyanAAD92
Bette is a liberal. Liberals, especially from her era, are centrists that at best want marginal change (at no inconvenience to them) and at worst maintain the status quo at all cost.
My issue with Bette isn’t her uninformed opinion, it’s the fact that she is using her time and influence on worthless culture war distractions.
The corrupt Supreme Court is out here acting like a pantheon of gods and eroding away rights and here we have rich boomers discussing the latest facebook manufactured scare tactic. Like, at least throw a shut out to PP helping people in states with abortion bans or something.
Me2
@RyanAAD92 Your summation of boomer liberals is SPOT ON!! But even if Bette hadn’t publicly voiced her opinion, the culture war has already divided Democrats. Trans rights is not an issue that most Democrats can even wrap their heads around, muchless have an informed discussion about. But somehow special interest groups have tried to make trans rights a top priority for Dems. The issue isn’t Bette, the issue is the impatient trans activists who want to fast track acceptance and changes that would typically take years to happen.
Observant
She’s not wrong.
And watch them come for her. One can support the trans community without marching in lockstep to every insisted upon change in nomenclature. Trans women are trans women—people that we can recognize, honor, and defend from bigotry and violence. They’re equal to but not the same as biological women. The breakdown in support comes when the trans community insists that you must perceive them as they perceive themselves, and adopt the language they feel best erases any differences between transgender women and women. But the fact is you cannot demand, legislate, or intimidate others into sharing your self-perceptions. You might educate them to better understand and respect your life experience, but everyone is entitled to their own perceptions, which must, in turn be respected.
Rambeaux
She sat down with her accounting firm and decided that it is okay to join the “Rowling Club”.
She has so much money, she can say anything.
LumpyPillows
So, if she has so much money she can say anything, then she is immune from you bullies. Kind of makes our point, doesn’t it? I mean, why would these rich, powerful and popular women say these things? They clearly are not right wing trolls. Is it because they truly believe they are correct and you are harmful to society? I wonder.
monty clift
Knew she was a c u n t when she made her snide comments about gay rights, right after her abortion rights were taken away… not like she’d need one at her age.
abfab
And there it is, PHENOM. Anger and frustration. They can’t help themselves. Very toxic people commenting here..per usual.
Chrisk
I don’t hear anger or frustration in the comments. Just another person’s POV. You’re free to disagree.
inbama
Very brave.
The twitter mob will be endlessly attacking, lying about her and trying to get her cancelled as they do Rowling.
abfab
This isn’t really about The Divine Miss M. Someday you’ll look back and realize what assholes you were for being so afraid. Shoving? Really? Evolve, grow up or at least open your eyes and your mind. Just live and let live….if you can.
monty clift
There’s absolutely NOTHING brave here. The dumb b*tch fell hard for TERF rhetoric. JK Rowling was always a C U N T.
LumpyPillows
Ah, Monty, name calling is the sign of a small mind who has already lost the debate.
Andrew
“Some people use terms like “pregnant people” instead of “pregnant women” in order to acknowledge that transgender and nonbinary people who do not identify as women can also get pregnant and give birth.”
I read this as a statement about abortion rights and being inclusive of all women trans or not.
abfab
RIght on, Andrew! Have you watched THE JANES yet? Remarkable.
still_onthemark
“…being inclusive of all women trans or not.”
You’re being inclusive of all women by refusing to use the word “woman”? Really?
Trans women generally aren’t able to get pregnant at all. We’re discussing trans MEN who can get pregnant.
The “inclusive” lingo isn’t inclusive of cisgender women. It very pointedly EXCLUDES them, even though they are the overwhelming majority (as in 99.99999%) of pregnancies.
Andrew
Chill out Still on the mark. I think she was referring to anyone who can get pregnant should have the right to choose for their health including trans people who identify as male and not trans people who identify as female. Now I could be wrong, but that is what I read.
Andrew
Abfab thanks for the recommendation
Ari
Every time we use a term like “birthing people” we lose a congressional seat and an ally. Just stop.
Also, gays and lesbians would be better off if the T were not part of LGB. Trans people would have been better off, too.
abfab
No Ari, YOU would be better off.
RyanAAD92
Sure. Willingly weaken your political power in the name of respectability politics. No big deal.
We should be happy to give fascists their scapegoats. Surely they won’t come for LGB when they’re done with T.
Those face eating leopards surely won’t eat my face.
moretruth
Bette’s correct, Macy Gray is correct. jK is correct. Doesn’t mean they’re anti-trans. Just means they are realists and won’t submit to nonsensical radical ideology. And you can’t bully me into referring to myself as “cis.” The word salad pushers are destroying the gains LGBT people have made in the past 50 years. The horrific “Don’t say gay” bills were brought on by this militant trans overreach, which is likely hurting trans people the most.
MystiRivers
If you menstruate, then you are, by definition, a biological female and not a male. Denying that puts you in the same camp as people who deny the scientific facts on evolution, climate change and vaccinations. If that’s where you choose to be, then great but you can’t make that choice for me or anyone else.
abfab
No one is making or shoving that choice on you.
UlfRaynor
abfab- if that is true then why have trans activist pushed for and have bullied formerly gay organizations such as Stonewall, GLAAD, HRC and even The Trevor Project to change their mission statements from same sex attracted people to same gender attracted people?
Sexual orientation is a sex attraction not a gender ideological one.
It’s homophobic, misogynistic, heterophobic and misandrist all rolled up in one.
Here’s the thing, you have to show respect to get respect and trans activist show absolutely no respect for anyone and serve only their own interest.
Cam
Whenever there is ANY posting about Trans people, I can always count on the right wing troll Mario to come in under at LEAST 5 different screenames to post attacks.
We get it sweetie, you right wing bigots learned that Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, etc… are polling high enough that your attacks on them aren’t working as well so you’re desperately trying to fling everything you’ve got at trans people.
Your attacks will do for them what your attacks on same sex marriage did for gays and lesbians…..people will see you for the soilless bigots you are and sympathize with the targets of your hate.
As always, your troll game is sad and weak.
abfab
RIGHT WING TROLL! LOL HOW REDUNDANT! And MARIA, the empty headed troll/he/she/they/them (okay, now I’m shoving it down your throat) thought the only true wrestling was the WWE. Waste product that she is.
marxist_homo
And every time there is ANY comment that you don’t like, we can count on you, Cam, to post some stupid, condescending reply accusing everyone of being part of a shadowy right-wing conspiracy to infiltrate this site.
Your gender dysphoria is clearly interfering with your cognitive functioning.
LumpyPillows
Cam, is it so hard for you to believe so many of us disagree with the leftist gender war? Could we really all be just one evil villain? They’ve been trying to cut the balls off men for decades. Oddly they are succeeding with the support of some men, like you.
Leave little gay boys alone. Let them wear dresses and play with makeup. Don’t turn them into eunuchs for your social engineering games.
abfab
He’s accusing everyone? God you’re paranoid. And please, save the word stupid. One day you’ll find that that’s you.
MystiRivers
You’re not very smart, are you?
surfnspy
In this country we have two political parties who win and make decisions about how we live our lives.
That’s it.
Either a democrat is going to win or a republican.
The fact that democrats insist on dividing itself with humorless self policing means more people will drift to the right and more rights will be lost.
It’s probably true, that we should use the word fire fighter instead of fireman. We should use they pronouns for those who are binary. We should admit that in some cases men menstruate and could give birth. But the litmus test and subsequent vilification of those who can’t get their heads around all of this is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater. We all end up losing. The supreme court could become even more conservative. Marriage equality could be cancelled in many states very soon. This is not paranoia. Now that roe is overturned, this will only embolden the right while the left crumbles under its own infighting.
Frustrating.
still_onthemark
Do any transmen clamor for this “inclusive” language?
We (cisgender gay people) get it, a tiny group of transmen can theoretically get pregnant. So how many of them actually do get pregnant – a dozen a year? Two dozen? An insignificant number compared to the tens of millions of cisgender women who get pregnant.
An analogy: Men can get breast cancer, and they tend to get overlooked even by medical professionals. Only about 1% of breast cancer patients are male, but that amounts to THOUSANDS more men than the infinitesimal group of transmen who can get pregnant. You’d never know it, though, from all the pink-colored graphics and female-focused info about breast cancer. Men hardly ever get mentioned in that discussion. Understandable, but this omission can have serious and even fatal consequences for thousands. Compared to male breast cancer, pregnant transmen are hardly even a “thing.”
Are ANY trans people clamoring for this “pregnant people” stuff? It always seems to come from SJW types who are somehow more upset than the actual “victims,” if any. Pregnant transmen are surely aware they are a tiny group, and they probably don’t seriously expect the whole world to rearrange the language for their (theoretical) sake.
bbg372
Less than 1% of all people are transgender, and approximately half of transgender people have female bodies. So we are expected to change the language used to describe the vast majority of people with female bodies—99.995%—to be inclusive of the extreme outlier—0.005%? It is nonsense. Transgender men and non-binary folks should be mature enough to recognize that they are exceptions to the rule, and that they are not being excluded, because others are not being marginalized to make them feel validated.
abfab
The PINK DYE used for breast cancer awareness causes cancer. It also pollutes waterways near the chemical plants, which we then drink. And then the apparell usually ends up in the oceans. Just saying.
inbama
No problem with the pink dye in the trans flag or the so-called “progress flag?”
You guys just hate real women.
abfab
Okay, sorry, you’re right. I have a problem with all artificial dyes. Really! Oh, and I don’t hate women…..just some, such as Perjury Taylor Green and Ginni gin gin. Oh, and Ivanka and Boobert…too many right wing witches to name.
missvamp
one of my friends went on a tirade about her today, calling her a terf. omfg- leave the old, out of touch woman alone. she probably just didn’t understand that it applied to trans people & regrets it now.
DarkZephyr
I am going to take a “wait and see” approach about this. Several people on both sides of the issue are jumping to conclusions. Some are attacking her as the American J.K. Rowling and then there are those on the right who usually call her a “libtard” or a “has been” and other awful names that are suddenly hailing her as a hero because they believe she’s Anti-Trans. Or sorry, they suddenly think that she “just disagrees” with people being Trans.
moretruth
LumpyPillows
Bingo.
Marsh Parker
A subset of a subset of a subset of a subset has their boxers/panties in a twist over menstruation. If you are a “transman” you willingly give up your right to claim your “femaleness.” wasn’t that the point? “Living your truth,” as a man?
BTW, the “boomers” you wankers are so ready to trash?
Those people marched, fought, wrote checks and voted so that twinkie queens can enjoy the rights they take for granted today.
Those people were at the bedsides of thousands of gay men who would otherwise have died of AIDS alone and forgotten at the worst of the plague. So keep a civil tongue in your head.
Straight allies and lesbians carried our water when we needed them most, so how about a little respect?
Trans is just the flavor-of-the-month. Next month is will be an even smaller group claiming the spotlight.
Meanwhile the radical right just laughs at you all the way to the ballot box.
If i have to decide where to spend my time, money and energy, it’s going to be on issues that affect ALL of America like voting rights, gun control, public health, marriage equality, race and choice.
Not the .000000001 of people who want to be a different gender. Let your freak flag fly but pardon us if not everyone salutes.
LumpyPillows
Bingo.
Ken A.
Can’t wait to see her in Hocus Pocus 2 or the series. I agree with her, do we need such language, of course she doesn’t have to use it. I don’t and that is our right. I don’t include everyone, no one does and if they say they do they’re lying or just virtue signaling. I don’t use CIS, BIRTHING PEOPLE, PENIS OWNERS Etc.
abfab
And you’re bragging about that? Your parents must be so proud of you.
radiooutmike
Funny to see some of the gays here suddenly worried about cis-women’s rights. Bless your heart, you phonies.
still_onthemark
You must know a lot of pregnant transmen in order to make such a sweeping statement!
mastik8
Does anyone have the notes from the meetings where cisgendered women agreed to these terms?
tallskin4
I am overjoyed, cos I think this is a tipping point and gays will wake up (finally) and reject tranzie-gender-woo-woo b0llocks.
Guys, you cannot change your sex, no matter how hard you try
MystiRivers
Agreed. Some of these people are seriously mentally disordered.
dale hankins
maybe I am missing something or there was another Tweet, but the Tweet that is in the article does not specify who she is Tweeting about. Granted women are being “stripped” of their rights over their own bodies, but it is the radical religious right-eous people that are basically trying to turn women in to baby making factories, with reversing Roe v Wade and wanting to ban contraception