Bette Midler famously loathes Donald Trump and his brand of politics. She has often blasted him on her social media. His debate performance on Tuesday against Kamala Harris provided Midler with plenty of opportunity for another pop at the former President.

Most observers feel Harris won Tuesday’s debate and successfully managed to irk Trump. Midler posted a meme that showed Harris going to shake Trump’s hand. A caption reads “Woman kills baby live on stage 78 years after birth.”

Trump has previously claimed that some blue states allow abortion after birth. He repeated the claim on Tuesday night in a bid to attack Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz.

“Her vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine,” Trump said. “He also says execution after birth, it’s execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born, is okay. And that’s not okay with me.”

ABC News co-anchor Linsey Davis corrected Trump, reminding him, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

Midler’s tweet received over 185k likes.

Predictably, it also triggered many MAGA fans who expressed outrage. They should be used to it from Midler. Here are a couple of other recent zingers from her.

“Washed-up”

Midler and Trump have made their mutual dislike for one another no secret. Back in 2019, tweeting whilst President, Trump called Midler a “washed-up psycho”. ​​

Figures from ABC News reveal that over 67 million watched Tuesday’s debate. That’s a big jump on the 51 million who watched the Trump-Biden debate in June.

Midler was far from the only one to troll MAGA over Donald Trump over his performance.

JD Vance

Trump’s Vice Presidential running mate, JD Vance, has also faced relentless mockery online (again) over the last 24 hours.

Minutes after the debate ended, Taylor Swift posted an endorsement for Kamala Harris on her Instagram.

Asked about this during an interview, Vance said, “I don’t think many people are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”

Many were quick to remind Vance who he was running with.

