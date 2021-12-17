Betty White is trending on Twitter—thankfully NOT for the reason you fear

Betty White has been trending on Twitter… but relax: it’s not for any bad reason!

White will turn 100 years old on January 17, 2022. It’s been announced the occasion will be marked with a one-night-only theatrical event streamed to 900 cinemas across the US. Tickets for “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” go on sale today (Dec 17).

The event will take a look back at White’s life and career (yes, including The Golden Girls). Special guests will include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement.

I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3 — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021

Below is a trailer for the party event.

Twitter even sought to reassure users as to why White was trending.

twitter started adding TWs for Betty White trending i’m 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ym69jegFz7 — Big Nik, esq. 🌈🇯🇲🎄 (@NikTeezy) December 15, 2021

Twitter needs a color coding system for its trends so we don’t get scared every day. Betty White and Jimmy Carter should show up as Green (alive). Democracy should show up as Yellow (in danger). Mark Meadows’ career should show up as Red (super dead). — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) December 16, 2021

