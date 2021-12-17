birthday belle

Betty White is trending on Twitter—thankfully NOT for the reason you fear

By
Betty White
Betty White (Photo: YouTube)

Betty White has been trending on Twitter… but relax: it’s not for any bad reason!

White will turn 100 years old on January 17, 2022. It’s been announced the occasion will be marked with a one-night-only theatrical event streamed to 900 cinemas across the US. Tickets for “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” go on sale today (Dec 17).

The event will take a look back at White’s life and career (yes, including The Golden Girls). Special guests will include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Related: Ryan Reynolds asks a man to marry him

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great,” White said in a statement.

Below is a trailer for the party event.

Twitter even sought to reassure users as to why White was trending.

Related: Betty White doesn’t understand homophobes: “What kind of human being are you?”