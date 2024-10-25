Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Houston, where she will be joined by hometown favorite and global superstar Beyoncé.

Multiple news outlets report they have confirmed the news with the Crazy In Love singers’ team. Willie Nelson and Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, are also expected to attend the rally concert.

The Grammy winner had been rumored to join Harris as far back as August at the Democratic National Convention. The Harris campaign used Beyoncé’s hit Freedom as its theme song, but the singer’s team confirmed she had not intended to appear at the convention.

The Houston rally sparked a firestorm.

A fan account dedicated to the singer’s every move posted a sound check that could be heard in the early morning hours at Shell Energy Stadium, where the rally will occur.

"Before I Let Go" playing this morning at Shell Energy Stadium where Kamala Harris' rally takes place tonight with Beyoncé's appearance. pic.twitter.com/iDC1S6DFFC — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) October 25, 2024

Famous DJ Tryfe Tejada is listed as being a participant at the rally and posted this:

I’m not ok… but see y’all in Houston. https://t.co/aXrqHV2NkP pic.twitter.com/eljFhhL1uC — Tryfe Tejada (@mrtryfe) October 24, 2024 Another person posted that he altered his travel plans once it was announced that the singer would be joining the campaign in Houston.

Ima really fight Beyoncé if she not on this stage singing!!



The way I just maneuvered this travel plans — Rob Lowe (@GetDown_LOWE) October 24, 2024

@DonChampionTV, a dedicated member of the Bey Hive, said the moment will “be epic.”

This @VP event with @Beyonce is going to be epic! This is such a critical moment in our history and I love seeing Bey stepping in to do her part! Black Women Lead! pic.twitter.com/7KZQvsKyCw — Mr. Peculiar (@DonChampionTV) October 25, 2024

Beyoncé joins a list of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, Sam Jackson, and Eminem, who have publicly endorsed Harris for President and campaigned for her.

The singer is not often involved in politics, but she famously belted out the national anthem at President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2008 and performed at a rally in Ohio in the final days of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton‘s campaign in 2016.

In 2020, Beyoncé endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket, posting to her Instagram to encourage people to vote.

The award-winning singers’ team has not officially confirmed whether the singer will be on stage.

The Washington Post first reported on her appearance.