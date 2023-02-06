Beyoncé thanks “queer community” and Kim Petras makes history at Grammys

Beyoncé and Kim Petras both made Grammys history in Los Angeles last night. Beyoncé scooped her 32nd Grammy award, which is more than anyone else in history.

In total, Beyoncé, 41, took four awards last night. “Break My Soul” won Best dance/electronic recording; Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album; “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best traditional R&B performance; and “Cuff It” won Best R&B song.

Delayed in traffic, the singing superstar actually turned up late to the ceremony at the Crypto.com Center. She missed the red carpet and her first award. Niles Rogers picked it up on her behalf.

However, she was present to accept her next, record-breaking award from James Corden. It was for her latest album, Renaissance.

Beyoncé gave an emotional acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional. And I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank god for protecting me. Thank you, god. I’d like to thank my uncle Jonny, who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit.”

Beyoncé's Uncle Jonny was gay. She has said he introduced her to the house music that inspired Renaissance.



Beyoncé’s Uncle Jonny was gay. She has said he introduced her to the house music that inspired Renaissance.

“I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me,” she continued. “I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love. And for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.”

Other big winners on the night included Brandi Carlile (three awards) and Bonnie Raitt (three awards including Song of the Year for “Just Like That”), Harry Styles (Album of the Year for Harry’s House), Adele (Best Solo Pop Performance for “Easy On Me”) and Lizzo.

Viola Davis won her first Grammy for narrating her audiobook. This makes Davis an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).]

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their mega-hit, “Unholy”.

They also turned in one of the most talked about performances of the evening. They showed up on the red carpet with Drag Race alum Violet Chachki and Gottmik. All then took part in the devilish performance, which included Smith wearing satanic horns against a background of flames.

Smith and Petras were introduced by Madonna. She praised the “rebel” artists who are “forging a new path and taking the heat for it all.”

“You guys need to know, all you troublemakers out there need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed,” the 64-year-old added. “You are seen, you are heard, and most of all you are appreciated.”

Accepting their award, Petras, 30, gave a speech acknowledging its significance.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she said, to cheers. Smith is also the first out, non-binary artist to win a grammy.

“I just want to thank all of the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open before me so I could be here tonight,” Petras said. “Sophie, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”



Petras also went on to thank Madonna “for fighting for LGBTQ rights, so much, I don’t think I could be here without Madonna.”



Although Petras and Smith’s win proved a milestone for trans visibility, another award winner proved a sore point for many in the LGBTQ+ community. Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album for his controversial Netflix standup special The Closer. Many have blasted the show as transphobic.

We suspect one gay person particularly disappointed by Chappelle’s win was fellow nominee Randy Rainbow. The queer comic did his best to enjoy the evening anyway.

Check out all the Grammy winners below.

Album of the Year: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Record of the Year: Lizzo – About Damn Time

Song of the Year: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele – Easy on Me

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Beyoncé – Renaissance

Best Rock Performance: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Best Rock Song: Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Best R&B Song: Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best Progressive R&B Album: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best Country Solo Performance: Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Best Country Album: Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Best Americana Performance: Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Best American Roots Song: Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best Americana Album: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Viola Davis – Finding Me

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording: Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)