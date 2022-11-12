Bi guy can’t convince his phobic family he isn’t straight… help!

A 30-year-old bisexual man in Michigan recently wrote Dear Abby asking for advice about his queerphobic family.
The unnamed man is dating a bisexual woman his same age who he considers “The One.” He wrote, “To us, we are two queer people who have identified as some form of queer or bisexual since we were teenagers.”
The only problem is that his mom perceives him and his girlfriend to be straight. His mom also has a best friend who is “extremely homophobic,” loudly voicing her bigoted views at his parents’ holiday parties and bragging proudly about her votes against same-sex marriage.
“My mother is extremely defensive about her friend,” the man wrote. “She didn’t take it kindly when I told her I deserve an apology for having to sit through this woman’s homophobic diatribes given that I am LGBTQ myself. ”
Adding to the issue, the man also has “conservative family members and family friends” who have also responded meanly to his and his girlfriend’s bisexuality.
The man asked the advice columnist how he can kindly explain to his mom that he and his girlfriend are not straight, that he feels intensely uncomfortable around her bestie, and that he’d like to keep homophobic family members and friends out of his wedding, which he plans on having in the next couple of years.
The advice columnist advised that the man simply explain his feelings to his mom “in plain English” and to plan his wedding himself so he can control the guest list. But his advice-seeking letter points to a larger issue of biphobia and bi-erasure in both the heterosexual and LGBTQ communities.
In a 2018 profile of Dr. Brian Dodge, a lead researcher on bisexuality and the health disparities they face, Dodge said “the vast majority” of biphobia he faces comes from gay and lesbian people.
A 2013 Pew survey found that bisexual people come out at rates three times less often than gay men, have four times fewer LGBTQ-identified friends than gay men, and report higher levels of societal mistrust than gay men. This is because of “monosexism” — prejudice against those who are attracted to more than one gender —and negative stereotypes that cast bi people as confused, deceitful, ultra-slutty, or trying to benefit from “straight/passing privilege.”
In actuality, such “privilege” actually adds extra stress to bi people — especially when they’re dating some of the same sex — because they have to repeatedly come out as queer when others mistakenly assume they’re straight. Other queer people will often make biphobic comments or ignorantly claim that bi people don’t actually exist.
As a result, research suggests that bi people stay closeted because of the discrimination they face from other queer people and face more health disparities and mental illness than gay people.
While the advice seeker wanted help with his biphobic family, the rest of the queer community has its own biphobia to face, lest it keep harming our bi siblings.
Donston
I came for cheesy, probably made up drama. Instead more than half of the article was very dated “bi’ people are treated so horribly” mess. This isn’t 2016. It’s time to move on from that basic agenda.
Yes, people who are inherently bisexual/pansexual or who experience degrees of fluidity are more likely to deal with mental health struggles or sociological discomfort. Some of that has to with not feeling like you belong anywhere. However, it has less to do with “gays” attacking them/not accepting them and more to do with the higher likelihood of past traumas or disorders. While a large percentage of “bi pride” or DL guys couldn’t care less about being embraced by “gays” outside of sexual or money purposes. And this site (as well as many other queer sites) refuse to tackle how bi/pan guys are quite a bit more likely to contend with internalized phobias, gay resentments, masculine insecurities, or indulge homo shaming.
Yes, there are people in every demo who are immature or “problematic”. But as an inherently pan-sexual person, it really is annoying that these sites continue to push nuance-less agendas and perspectives. There are real convo’s to have about sexuality, dimensions, identities, sociology, mental health, ego, the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. Instead, these sites just focus on basic shaming.
DarkZephyr
I don’t remember if you were here when he was around, but I will never forget how nasty that bisexual identified “Masc4Masc” jerk was a few years back at this site. He was always fem shaming and bragging about having sex with multiple women at a time, but he would tell us that he would only sleep with ultra masculine guys like himself (at least he claimed to be “masculine”). He seemed to have a lot of contempt for the gay men he slept with, even if they were super masculine.
Donston
I can somewhat recall that poster. But with a handle name like that I knew not to read most of their posts. Honestly, a lot of guys who are both homosexual and gay-presenting fem shame or view being “straight passing” as some type of ambition and accomplishment. This is also a place (like many places on the internet) that have a lot of trolls who come up with personas just to get a rise out of people. And many people who posts here (once again, like all over the internet) aren’t actually out and have a lot of insecurities.
Im just tired of sites like this thinking that caping up for “bi guys” means shaming gay-presenting guys for not showing enough “support”. It’s a very basic view of things and is “problematic” and homophobic in its own way. At the same time they don’t want to confront stuff that we see from many queers (especially bi, pan, fluid presenting guys) like hetero privilege, convenient queerdom, on purpose ambiguity for image and social reasons, internalized phobias, gay resentments, homo shaming, misandry/misogyny, masculine insecurities, using non homo behaviors or a non gay identity to feel special or superior. Just like there’s a refusal to truly dig into the specifics of sexuality, fluidity, hyper-sexuality, paraphiliacs, ego, traumas, mental health, preferences, love, relationships, the spectrum. The big picture is lot more complicated and clumsy and individual. These type of basic and shame peddling articles are not helpful.
FROLIC
That’s sad. Nobody who has differing sexual expression should be treated as “less than” or confused, especially coming from within our own community. I admit that I am a Kinsey 6 (100% gay), and although I don’t quite know what it might feel like to be somewhere else on the range of sexuality, I’m willing to support other LGBTQ+ folks for who and where they are. All we need is compassion. That’s all I was looking for when I came out.
Stan H
When your an adult you do not have to spend the holidays with family. YOU NEED TO STAND YOUR GROUND. I have passed on many family get togethers because I truly hate some of my family. When your family doesn’t stick up for you then its time to create a family.