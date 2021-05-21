Bianca Del Rio tells us whether or not she’ll ever return to ‘Drag Race’

It’s that time of the week! The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

This week host, Gabe González, talks about why angry drive thru customers have become a coveted demographic for Republicans, how the London Aquarium has become the Cherry Grove of the animal kingdom, and why it seems Ronald Reagan’s aeronautical legacy will inevitably crumble at the might of a dancing YouTuber.

Plus, drag queen, insult comic, and costume designer, Bianca Del Rio, joins the conversation to discuss what launched her into drag, her upcoming tour, and whether or not she’s returning to Drag Race.

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.