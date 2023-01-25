‘Big Brother’ star loses thousands of followers after asking his boyfriend to marry him

A former contestant on Australia’s Big Brother says he’s lost thousands of followers on Instagram after posting pics to celebrate his engagement to another man.

Dave Graham, 41, appeared on the Aussie version of the show in 2006. He came out to his housemates live on air, and they nicknamed him the “gay cowboy”. The media dubbed him “Farmer Dave”. He also appeared in a reboot of the show last October.

Related: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown get engaged

Despite this, it seems many of his Instagram followers did not realize he was gay. Either that or they’ve unfollowed him in disappointment that he’s now off the market.

Dave proposed to his partner, Shazli, a few weeks ago on Lord Howe Island in New South Wales and posted photos to confirm the engagement. Shazli comes from Pakistan. The men met at a pub in Sydney in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)



“After a lifetime of looking, I am absolutely and completely in love with the kindest, calmest, most decent hard working bloke who balances me perfectly,” Dave said in an Instagram caption.

“I was the guy who was told a thousand times when you least expect it it will happen… and it did!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)



In a post this week, Dave, who works as a dog trainer and youth worker, revealed he’d lost followers after posting about his engagement.

“It’s a funny thing… I lost a few thousand people from this app when I announced my engagement.. so here is another photo of me in pure bliss with the fella 😂😂. I wonder is it ’cause I’m no longer single’ or is it ’cause peeps be realizing I’m a gay… 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

Related: Look who got engaged at the GLAAD Media Awards

Dave also shared with followers last month that he’d “learned to love” in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

The former reality star told Women’s Day that when he met Shazli, the attraction was instant.

“I thought I had hit the jackpot,” he said.

“He was so polite and well mannered, not to mention good looking!”

He hopes his and Shazli’s marriage ceremony will include elements of Pakistani culture. However, his fiancé’s family won’t be attending.

“Shazli came to Australia as a refugee, due to the persecution of gay people and family-forced marriages in his homeland. So sadly, he won’t have any family at the wedding.”

Check out some more pics of Dave below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Graham (@farmerdavek9m8)

And in 2006 when he first appeared on Big Brother: