‘Big Brother’ star Tommy Bracco gets engaged to boyfriend Joey Macli after nearly 3 years of dating

Tommy Bracco is ready to share head of household duties.

The former Big Brother star proposed to boyfriend Joey Macli after dating for nearly three years.

On Tuesday, Bracco shared the news in a joint post with his future husband.

“WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!” the 32-year-old captioned a slideshow of images and video of their romantic moment.

The engagement occurred on Memorial Day as the duo spent the day with friends and family at their future home in Staten Island, New York.

“Yesterday was a dream come true!! We got engaged in our future home covered in photos from our past adventures & memories, standing on ground where we’ll create new ones. We’re still on cloud nine😁 ,” Bracco added.

“The whole day was truly so special. Being surrounded by our friends and family was all we could’ve asked for. We are so grateful for this life and excited to take this next step together!!!!!!!”

The proposal wasn’t a total surprise as Bracco revealed the pair had both agreed upon their future plans.

“Ultimately, we decided I would be the one to propose because I’m a better planner and truth be told, Joey would have been a nervous wreck,” Bracco told Us Weekly.

“I had been ready to propose for a while. … I knew Joey was the one right away, so it feels great to finally have a title that catches up to how strongly I feel. Boyfriend just didn’t cut it anymore. We had to upgrade to fiancé.”

Bracco and Macli began dating in September 2020 and have been sharing the progression of their relationship on social media.

After celebrating their two-year anniversary in October, Bracco surprised Macli by taking him to Rome for his 30th birthday in November.

Besides their undeniable chemistry, the newly engaged couple are both from Italian-American families and grew up in New York City.

“Before I even met Joey in person, I felt different about him. I still remember the excited feeling I had driving from Staten Island to the Bronx for our first date,” Bracco told the outlet. “Literally, the second I sat down at the table, I knew he was The One.”

In 2019, Bracco appeared on season 21 of Big Brother and made it to the final 5 before being evicted. He went on to appear on MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies with his Big Brother costar Analyse Talavera.

Prior to his involvement with reality television, Bracco performed on Broadway in Newsies and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Macli has an MBA from Iona College and works in financial services as an expense management analyst.

While they haven’t revealed a wedding date, Bracco said the ceremony will definitely be “outside the box.”

“Yesterday’s engagement party was a spontaneous backyard pool party with our closest people and it was absolutely perfect. The wedding will most likely embody that same energy.”

Get to know the future husbands better by checking out some of Bracco and Macli’s best pics from their Instagrams: