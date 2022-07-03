tiktalk

Big Freedia slays, Post Malone’s siren call, & the Stonewall/mafia connection

See the Sanderson sisters’ return in the debut trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

NYC provided bussy service.

@franknotocean_ greatest city in the world #nyc #pride #fyp #manhattan #gay #foryoupage ♬ A Thousand Miles pon mi remix – Ranvision Official

Alaska Air showed off their fight attendant drill team.

@jefftabaco @alaskaair flight attendant drill team at #SanFrancisco #Pride Parade 💃🏽🕺🏽✈️🌈✨ #IAmAlaska #FlyWithPride #AlaskaCarelines #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Jeff Tabaco

Big Freedia slayed the BET Awards.

@bigfreedia Still high from the BET awards 🤩🤩🤩cultures biggest night did not disappoint! So many legends in one room, including my college hill family. Are y’all watching?? 😍😍😍 thanks again to @cosmoanddonato, @lipsticker_ , and @9nabstyleditfor nails 💅🏾 by @cartinaseyecatchingnailz absolutely slaying the divas look for the awards. #bestdressed #bet #collegehill ♬ Play (feat. Goldiie) – Big Freedia

Joel Kim Booster described Fire Island.

@kellyclarksonshow “It is nice to go for a week where there are no straight people” 🙌🌈 Happy #PrideMonth y’all! #FireIsland #pride #joelkimbooster ♬ original sound – Kelly Clarkson Show

Robin S. gave it to the gays.

@latinj81 #sanfrancisco #lgbtq #pridemonth #phoenixhotelsf #RobinS #gaypride ♬ original sound – Jose Alberto E.

Owen Unruh dealt with his brother.

@owenunruh2 Last clip is how im showing up to the wedding lmao #gay #fyp #native ♬ Wes Anderson-esque Cute Acoustic – Kenji Ueda

Luke Calip cleaned his mirror.

@officiallukecalipAm i the only one who cleans their mirros like this ? 🤔

♬ original sound – Luke calip

Dr. Eric Cervini explained the Stonewall/mafia connection.

@ericcervini When you think “Stonewall,” do you think “the MAFIA”? Let me explain this slice of 1960s queer history… For more on Stonewall, check out the FINALE of #THEBOOKOFQUEER ♬ original sound – Dr. Eric Cervini

The Great Pride Erasure began.

@watagwan787PURRRRRRR PRIDE IS OVERRRRRR

♬ original sound – Gooseybousey

Post Malone danced like Doja Cat.

@postmalone 🕺 @dojacat 🎥 credit: @Elfrid ♬ I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone