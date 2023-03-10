Big ‘Heartstopper’ news just dropped and we officially need a pacemaker

Summer is coming closer, and fans can feel that Heartstopper season two release date drawing near. While we might still be waiting on Netflix to say “gay rights”, a different Heartstopper announcement is feeding us plenty in the meantime.

Series creator Alice Oseman recently announced that they had finished writing the fifth volume of the Heartstopper comics, which is set to be the last installment. There’s still panels to draw and publishing to do, but there’s a google doc or Word file out there on Alice’s computer where Nick and Charlie’s story is officially wrapped up.

While that volume’s release date is a ways off as well, the author announced today that the new comics will start releasing online again on April 1st!

They promise that “this isn’t an April Fool’s joke”:

Cue fans screaming and crying — and allegedly feeling totally “sane and normal” about it. Cannot relate!

This announcement comes just hours after Kit Connor casting news that already had fans feeling sane and normal today.

Deadline reports that Kit will be leading the cast of upcoming horror flick One Of Us set to being filming later this month in Northern Ireland. As much as Heartstopper‘s second season is going to handle darker, more adult storylines than the first saccharine season, there’s no way it’s going to be as dark as this new film is described to be.

“In the allegorical film, members of a family begin dying one by one at a funeral, while Youngest (Connor) searches for the stranger in their midst,” Deadline writes.

With Joe Locke’s highly anticipated upcoming MCU project Agatha: Coven of Chaos apparently now facing a later release date than its original Winter 2023 scheduling, it’s nice to know fans still have plenty to look forward to.

And, in the meantime, the lovely cast continues to interact and share on social media. Just this week, a whole host of new pictures hit Instagram and Insta Stories in celebration of Connor’s birthday.

If there’s one thing this cast is gonna do, it’s be adorable:

We can’t wait for the next installment of “Everything’s Cute and Nothing Hurts: The Series”.