A big man’s pink thong, Marco’s first time, & ice baths in the morning

See the American Idol performance that moved a gay grandpa to tears, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Rainney Thompson wore a thong.
@rainneyandneen If you’ve seen the movie you know what scene this is #rainneyandneen #fyp #couplecomedy #relationship #relationshipgoals #coupleprank #prank ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger
Marco bottomed.
@ace_and_marcoit was unexpected and beautiful♬ original sound – Ace and Marco
Zach Willmore started a video diary.
@zachwillmore More information on the way #hiv #viral #gay ♬ Here with Me (Live) – Rizal Fahmi
Meatball channeled George Santos.
@chianne 💯 #georgesantos #drag #thisisme @meatballthedragqueen ♬ original sound – Chianne
Raneir Pollard had an ice bath.
@raneirpollard After all the mess I’ve talked about the cold, I bet it’s bitter that I’ve come crawling back begging for some of its health benefits. 😅 #icebath #motivation #recovery #wellness #selflove #positivity ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
The Old Gays turned into hot dogs.
@oldgays Come and get em 🌭 #hot #dog ♬ HOTDAWG – Take45
Claire made a point.
@claire_training 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️#pride #gay #lesbian #lgbtq #feminism #pride2023 ♬ original sound – Claire_Training
Rudy Rigg unveiled the Gay bomb.
@rainbowhistoryclass CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED 🤯 actually, yes we can. #learnontiktok #historyfacts #history #historytiktok #lgbtq #foryourpride #historytime #historytok ♬ Theme from The Great Escape – Orlando Pops Orchestra
Frederic Chen responded to haters.
@frederic.chen Replying to @leel.exe the dress collection is forever growing @maisonmargielafragrances on a date perfume @glossier you perfume @boy__smells marble fruit perfume @lush rose jam perfume @ysl libre perfume @fluevog Mary Jane shoes Tights are in my bio @anthropologieofficial blue white necklace + earrings @enroutejewelry jade choker @studiocult sparkle ring @milkmakeup plumping gloss #fyp #dress #toxicmasculinity #masculinity #lgbt #gay #lgbtqia #menwearingmakeup #makeup #gaytiktok #beaman #man #mensfashion #men #womensfashion #fashiontiktok #fashiontok ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design
And Jeffrey Carter stayed positive.
@jeffrey_carterx Not the popular thing to do, but we’re out here doing it 🏳️🌈❤️ #gaytiktok #gay #lgbt #bodypositivity ♬ Popular – From “Wicked” Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 – Kristin Chenoweth
6 Comments
thebaddestbabby
another day of taking joy in the fact that I am not on tiktok. that shit is melting people’s brains!
bachy
Frederic Chen, yet another self-elected “authority” tossing a word-salad from inside the airtight Instagram/TikTok fever dreamworld. You don’t get to reject the hallowed history of scientific investigation because it hurts your feelings, sweetie. Try another filter or something.
abfab
Still waiting for Q to make TWO BIG announcements!
1. THE DATE FOR THE DRAG QUEEN INVASION ON TENNESSEE.
2. THE DIVORCE OF THE QUEEN OF ALTERNATIVE FACTS.
abfab
# 2. Done. Like who didn’t see this coming………wretched republiKKKan woman.
SDR94103
meanwhile, gay rights are heading down the toilet.
abfab
We will get thru this so enjoy the ride if you can, while you still can.