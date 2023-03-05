tiktalk

A big man’s pink thong, Marco’s first time, & ice baths in the morning

See the American Idol performance that moved a gay grandpa to tears, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Rainney Thompson wore a thong.

@rainneyandneen If you’ve seen the movie you know what scene this is #rainneyandneen #fyp #couplecomedy #relationship #relationshipgoals #coupleprank #prank ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Marco bottomed.

@ace_and_marcoit was unexpected and beautiful♬ original sound – Ace and Marco

Zach Willmore started a video diary.

@zachwillmore More information on the way #hiv #viral #gay ♬ Here with Me (Live) – Rizal Fahmi

Meatball channeled George Santos.

@chianne 💯 #georgesantos #drag #thisisme @meatballthedragqueen ♬ original sound – Chianne

Raneir Pollard had an ice bath.

@raneirpollard After all the mess I’ve talked about the cold, I bet it’s bitter that I’ve come crawling back begging for some of its health benefits. 😅 #icebath #motivation #recovery #wellness #selflove #positivity ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

The Old Gays turned into hot dogs.

@oldgays Come and get em 🌭 #hot #dog ♬ HOTDAWG – Take45

Claire made a point.

@claire_training 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#pride #gay #lesbian #lgbtq #feminism #pride2023 ♬ original sound – Claire_Training

Rudy Rigg unveiled the Gay bomb.

@rainbowhistoryclass CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED 🤯 actually, yes we can. #learnontiktok #historyfacts #history #historytiktok #lgbtq #foryourpride #historytime #historytok ♬ Theme from The Great Escape – Orlando Pops Orchestra

Frederic Chen responded to haters.

@frederic.chen Replying to @leel.exe the dress collection is forever growing @maisonmargielafragrances on a date perfume @glossier you perfume @boy__smells marble fruit perfume @lush rose jam perfume @ysl libre perfume @fluevog Mary Jane shoes Tights are in my bio @anthropologieofficial blue white necklace + earrings @enroutejewelry jade choker @studiocult sparkle ring @milkmakeup plumping gloss #fyp #dress #toxicmasculinity #masculinity #lgbt #gay #lgbtqia #menwearingmakeup #makeup #gaytiktok #beaman #man #mensfashion #men #womensfashion #fashiontiktok #fashiontok ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

And Jeffrey Carter stayed positive.

@jeffrey_carterx Not the popular thing to do, but we’re out here doing it 🏳️‍🌈❤️ #gaytiktok #gay #lgbt #bodypositivity ♬ Popular – From “Wicked” Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 – Kristin Chenoweth