It’s official: Tim Walz — the card-carrying liberal and longtime LGBTQ+-supporting governor of Minnesota — will serve as Kamala Harris’ running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

The announcement follows weeks of reporting around the Harris’ search for the perfect potential VP.

According to CNN, the two will make their first joint appearance at a rally in Philadelphia later today, and Walz confirmed the news in a short statement on Twitter X, writing, “It is the honor of a lifetime … I’m all in.”

Within minutes, social media users across the country chimed in with support for the self-proclaimed Swiftie and Beyoncé fan, showing they’re “all in,” too.

It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign.



I’m all in.



Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school.



So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us. https://t.co/tqOVsw2OLM — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

In fact, after the news broke, #BigDadEnergy trended on X in response to Walz’s irrefutable (and kind of adorable) Midwestern father aura.

After examining the retired educator’s unwavering support for gay marriage, trans youth in sports, and recent statewide bill banning “conversion therapy,” it’s hard not to see him as that friend’s dad.

You know, the man who’s willing to drive out to wherever you are and jump start your car at midnight in the middle of a thunderstorm.

And we’re not the only ones….

Photo editors gonna have some choices tonight. #BigDadEnergy pic.twitter.com/zmVmoHPhVD — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) August 6, 2024

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has already shoveled the snow off your driveway.#BigDadEnergy — Harris/??? 2024 (@Obama44Ever) August 4, 2024

Nicest post about someone who cares deeply about his students and people in general.



Tim Walz has #BigDadEnergy https://t.co/4SimxEpEG4 — temasls (@temasls) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz will volunteer to sit in the dunk tank for your fundraiser carnival. #BigDadEnergy #HarrisWalz — Conrad Lange Zbikowski (@ConradZbikowski) August 6, 2024

FROM THE WINDOWWWWS TO THE pic.twitter.com/7KmHSOKe0E — GL (@gldivittorio) August 6, 2024

When it's a week before Mother's Day, Tim Walz tells you to buy her a nice card at Walgreens and make sure your brother signs it too. #BigDadEnergy #BDE #TimWalz — Lawrence Wojciechowski (@larrywoj) August 6, 2024

That being said, the Trump campaign is already on the defensive, although their big critique isn’t the flex they think it is.

In response to this morning’s big news, a handful of conservatives called out Walz’s age as a weakness, causing the phrase “He’s 60” to trend on social media.

But not so fast!

Never mind the fact that Walz is just a year older than Harris, who’s 59. The MAGA-heads seem to be forgetting that their orange-faced Republican candidate is 78… which makes him old enough to be both Harris and Walz’s father.

Thankfully, liberal-minded users were quick to co-opt the phrase with the facts. Got ’em!

Any "He's old!" discourse about Tim Walz is ridiculous. He's 60.



Trump is old enough to be Tim Walz's father. Republicans are weird. pic.twitter.com/rRAwFsT0ej — Mike Sarzo ? (@mikesarzo) August 6, 2024

If “He’s 60” is the worst someone can dig up on a guy, he’s a pretty good guy.#HarrisWalz2024 — Molly (@MollyWollLaw) August 6, 2024

But in all seriousness, having a vice presidential candidate who’s been as vocal in their support of LGBTQ+ rights as Walz is extremely promising.

Plus, his allyship started far earlier than his time in office.

While working as a football coach and social studies teacher at Mankato West High School, he served as staff advisor for the school’s first-ever gay-straight alliance in 1999.

Walz being his school’s GSA advisor is one of the details that I find most moving. Remembering how pivotal my GSA advisor was to my own sense of confidence, and all the judgment and risk they navigated to make their school safer for people like me. — Benji (@benj___i) August 6, 2024

.@Tim_Walz being the high school football coach AND advisor for the gay-straight alliance in the 90s is so significant to me – my high school’s wrestling coast/vice principal wore “hello my name is LOUD” during the GSA day of silence (to be homophobic) — Aaron Tyler Kane (@aarontylerkane) August 6, 2024

As he explained in a 2018 gubernatorial campaign video: “I recognized my responsibility in [supporting LGBTQ+ students]. You have an older, white, straight, married male football coach who’s deeply concerned that these students are treated fairly and there’s no bullying.”

Nevertheless, aside from his #BigDadEnergy and allyship, Walz’s biggest qualification might just be his simplest….

He knows how to properly interact with a couch. 👀 👀 👀

Here are some pics of Tim Walz properly using a couch. pic.twitter.com/Xkeuwab2Qa — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) August 6, 2024