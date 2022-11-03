A bigot tried to burn down this queer-friendly donut shop, but the community’s spirit burns brighter

A deeply unsettling video out of Tulsa, Oklahoma this week shows that queerphobic rhetoric has violent real world ramifications. The aftermath shows that you can’t keep a good donut shop down.

The Donut Hole has faced two violent attacks in as many weeks since holding an event featuring drag queens on October 15.

The shop hosted artist Daniel Gulick and his pop-up drag queen donut shop experience, “The Queens Dirty Dozens”. The artist enlisted a team of drag queens to sell his unique “hand-sculpted, low-fire clay” donut sculptures out of the space.

A great time was had by all:

All in attendance, anyways.

This one day of letting drag queens sell donuts to community members was such an affront that right-wing terrorists reactionaries want the shop destroyed by any means necessary.

The shop was vandalized overnight, with someone knocking the glass out of the door and a window before getting away with a register and some electronic equipment.

The community quickly jumped into action, with regular customers helping board up the windows and decorate the repairs until the glass could be replaced.

A youth soccer team called the “Rainbow Donuts” even stopped by to contribute a mural:

A GoFundMe was started to help replace the stolen items. The fundraiser overshot its goal in less than an hour, with the excess donations being passed along to the Tulsa Equality Center.

The second and most recent attempt on the shop was even more violent than the first. A masked man in what appears to be a MAGA hat was caught on video busting out the newly replaced glass and throwing a Molotov cocktail into the shop.

The footage is shocking:

No one was in the building at the time of the attack, and only minor damage on the building was sustained.

Local news reports that investigators “found a note and flyers in the door to a neighboring business with reference to a bible verse and anti-LGBTQ remarks.”

This same donut shop regularly donates donuts to a local church for free for the church to sell and raise youth group funds. These short-sighted bigots are happy to actively be defunding church youth groups if it means they can live their destructive, sanctimonious fantasy.

The damage on the building was so minimal that the shop owner debated whether to re-open their GoFundMe at all, but relented after countless donation requests.

At time of writing, they’ve raised nearly fifteen thousand dollars (for a little extra context, it was ten thousand when writing this began). The clip is also taking off on social media, inciting calls for increased community defense and vigilance.

