This Billy Eichner clip with Colton Underwood is going viral now that he’s out

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay during a sit down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America this morning — you can read about that here.

Now this clip where Billy Eichner tells Underwood that being gay is something he should “look into” is going viral for all the right reasons:

Good advice, Billy.

And oh my goodness, that response!

Here’s some of the reactions:

