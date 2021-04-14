This Billy Eichner clip with Colton Underwood is going viral now that he’s out

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay during a sit down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America this morning — you can read about that here.
Now this clip where Billy Eichner tells Underwood that being gay is something he should “look into” is going viral for all the right reasons:
Good advice, Billy.
And oh my goodness, that response!
Here’s some of the reactions:
Feel this on a spiritual level pic.twitter.com/CZkBnSag9s
— Tommie Dearest (@IAmThomasKrause) April 14, 2021
Watching this moment when it aired gave me full body sense memory terror flashbacks to middle school, being asked if I was gay in the cafeteria, at a table full of kids watching, trying to not stammer ?
— Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) April 14, 2021
The read by Billy pic.twitter.com/TG3v9lyy4s
— Michael (@bashful_michael) April 14, 2021
Gays got the best gaydars it's true god blessed
— Christos Polydorou (@eatartdaily) April 14, 2021
omg. inside his mind: pic.twitter.com/e6wWo34lbH
— Alex Rocca (@AlexDRocca) April 14, 2021
4 Comments
kennedyglenn
I love Billy Eichner!!! He totally read this pretty boy right away.
James26
lol. Um, yeah, it’s really going viral with less than 100K views after being up for more than 2 years.
Billy Eichner is pure cringe. Effeminate and weird.
thisisnotreal
Effeminate and wierd? Seriously? I’m not even a fan of his and even I think what you said was homophobic and mean as hell. Check your internalized homophobia at the door before you come in to this club girl.
Fahd
Well, I wouldn’t throw Colton out of bed for eating crackers.