So Billy Eichner just proposed to Dan Levy…to piss off the Pope

Hot on the heels of the Vatican’s refusal to bless gay unions, comedian Billy Eichner proposed marriage to Dan Levy. His reasoning: it would make the Pope mad.

Eichner issued his proposal to Levy via Twitter, as part of a much larger rant against the Catholic church. “Can’t a nice gay gentleman like myself just be able to sit here and enjoy Glenn Close’s EIGHTH Oscar nomination without having to see this sh*t?,” Eichner tweeted in response to the church.

“On a serious note,” he added, “to everyone who goes out of their way to talk about how “cool” this pope is…NO. The Catholic Church has abused the LGBTQ community for MILLENIA. So, go to church if you need to I guess but THAT’s what you’re enabling. Bye!”

Levy happened to notice Eichner’s Glenn Close-themed tweet (Close received her eighth Oscar nomination March 15, officially tying her with Peter O’Toole as the most-ever nominated actor without a single win), and had a reply of his own.

“Never been more jealous of a caption. Kudos,” Levy tweeted.

Eichner then popped the question.

“Let’s get married just to make the Pope angry!” Eichner said.

Levy, for the record, didn’t exactly say no either. Instead, he just tweeted emojis of hearts and two boys holding hands.

Both Dan Levy and Billy Eichner have enjoyed wide success as openly gay men in Hollywood in recent years. Eichner has scored four Emmy nominations for his comedy series Billy on the Street, and recently announced he will write and star in a mainstream Hollywood gay-themed romantic comedy. Levy made Emmys history late last year, when he scored Emmy awards for writing, directing and acting in the sitcom Schitt’s Creek all in the same night.