Billy Eichner responds to “dismal” box office for ‘Bros’ on its opening weekend

Bros seriously underperformed at the box office over its opening weekend and Billy Eichner believes straight people are to blame.
The eagerly-anticipated gay rom-com, produced by a major studio and starring an all-LGBTQ cast in lead roles, opened at over 3,300 theaters nationwide.
It met with almost unanimously good reviews, with both critics and audiences scoring it above 90% on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.
However, it came fourth at the weekend box office, taking $4.8million. Its production budget was around $22million. Movies usually need to take around three times their budget to turn a profit, after taking into account the slice theaters take and the costs of marketing and promotion.
The Bros takings placed it behind horror flick Smile (a $22million debut), Harry Styles-starred Don’t Worry Darling ($7.3million on its second weekend), and The Woman King ($7million).
Variety called Bros’ takings “paltry”. It says Universal was hoping for an opening weekend of $8-$10million.
The Hollywood Reporter called the Bros figures “dismal”.
Box Office Mojo said, “This is a worse debut than the summer’s sole studio live-action comedy Easter Sunday, which had a $5.4 million opening and went on to gross just $13 million. Bros could do better when it’s all said and done with good word of mouth, but it’s a dismal opening not just for the $22 million film but for the comedy genre as a whole.”
Eichner: “Straight people … just didn’t show up for Bros.”
Responding to the box office data, Eichner posted a Twitter thread last night. He contrasted the amazing reviews the movie is getting with its performance in theaters.
“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie,” he said.
“Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century. What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, fuck yeah, etc etc.
“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” he continued.
“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈”
Word-of-mouth could keep movie in theaters
Universal is pinning its hopes on positive reviews and word-of-mouth extending Bros’ lifespan.
Universal domestic distribution boss Jim Orr about said, “All of us at Universal are incredibly proud of Bros. Billy Eichner, Nick Stoller, and Judd Apatow have crafted the funniest film of the year, as evidenced by our very enthusiastic audience and critical reaction scores, which will no doubt lead to great word of mouth as Bros continues to find its audience in the coming weeks.”
Did you see Bros over the weekend? If so, what did you think?
sfhairy
For me, Romcom’s are not worthy of theater showings. I won’t be watching it till it’s streaming, but I’m definitely interested in seeing it when it does come to streaming.
Mister P
I was kind of on the fence about seeing it. I am glad I did. It was hysterically funny and much better than i expected.
pmartyness
If you are willing to stream this movie, I would recommend even buying a matinee ticket online and then not going to the showing then you contribute to the box but you don’t lose your time. In the world of movies your money is the measure of your attention.
I did go see the film with a group of friends and it was worth the 12 dollar price of entry.
DannyParks
It wasn’t just straight people who weren’t interested in seeing it…
SoloMcDaniel
Exactly! Just because it’s a “gay” movie does not mean every gay person wants to see it.
Terrycloth
It’s Billy Eichner that turns me off.. that alone will keep me home ..don’t care how great the acting or writing is…I’m out..no interest in this at all
lou lou de la falaise
I get that not everyone likes Billy but also thought it was naïve to think that a bunch of straights were going to a mob a gay rom-com.
bigdandd
I COMPLETELY agree with you. I wouldn’t walk across the street to see ANYTHING with Eichner in it! Seriously, is he the best they could have given this role to? He is one of the most caustic, hateful people in our gay community. TPTB may think twice before thinking of him to put in their next project.
Cato
I saw it in a Chicago suburb on Saturday night. In a 200 seat theater there were five people. Three gay guys and one male/female couple. It hits all the standard rom-com notes with Luke McFarlane and Billy Eichner giving very good performances. My guess is it will do very well on streaming services, but I can’t imagine a lot of straight people paying $13 to see it on the big screen.
Chrisk
So it seems to be worth seeing from the comments above I see. I don’t usually see movies on the big screen unless they’re blockbuster ones. I’ll definitely catch it on the streaming end though.
WillParkinson
I’ve been reading this for the comments. I see I’m not the only one who has no desire to see it. Billy Eichner is, to me, not at all funny. He kind of grates on my nerves. I saw the trailer, and nothing there made me laugh or interested.
Canadiancub
I love fired island. Can’t stand billy, he’s insufferable. Skipping this movie.
mz.sam
I loved this movie and an avid theatre goer! My reasoning is I’m a huge fan of anything Luke MacFarlane is in…Hallmark ilk included. In truth, not because it starred Billy Eichner although the writing is hilariously funny and deeply heartfelt. However, friends told me they’ll wait for it to stream, the new world order.
Paris in Santiago
I saw it in a theatre in Vancouver over the weekend, while on business. Huge, mixed crowd, alot of straight couples, groups of gay guys here and there, same with groups of women. We all laughed, and leaving the theatre, the film had people laughing and talking about the movie. It was really funny – and that ‘carnival ride’ idea is so good!
Jake123
Sounds like Gay People didn’t see this film as well.
lou lou de la falaise
I wasn’t surprised it underperformed, but hope it makes it’s money back eventually and more major studio gay movies will get greenlit. It’s an uphill battle.
Jim
Apparently it wasn’t as good as we were lead to believe.
Billy get over yourself.
dbmcvey
Did you see it? Because it is really good. Box office has nothing to do with quality.
FreddieW
I think the reviews are PC run wild. It isn’t a gay romantic comedy that straight people are going to like. There’s too much hooking up, and the main character is insufferable to the very end. You want a gay romantic comedy that straight people will like with characters that aren’t annoying as hell? Try “Touch of Pink” or even “Adam and Steve”.
My favorite part of “Bros” was when Debra Messing read the riot act to Billy Eichner.
lou lou de la falaise
I loved Adam and Steve. In Hollywood -speak it’s going to be “Bros bombed so were not going to make your gay movie”. It’s back to gay indies on shoestring budgets.
HalcyonDays
Like some have posted, I can’t abide Billy Eichner. That is what kept me away.
I love a gay rom-com (Trick, Broadway Damage, Billy’s Hollywood Screen Kiss – oldies, I know), but Billy is one of those performers whose charms are completely lost on me.
Bengali
Maybe all of us including LGBTQ+ are weary of the same plot lines again and again where one gay guy doesn’t feel worthy of the other hotter guy’s affections. It’s a tired story.
xanadude
Funny thing, it’s not about that at all.
dbmcvey
I don’t think you saw the movie because that is not at all what it is.
Aries3dc
I see folks saying that’s not what the film was — but that’s the problem. The marketing of this film was HORRIBLE. Because the trailers absolutely give off the impression Bengali mentioned.
xanadude
#5 and nearly even with #4 (Avatar) is hardly “dismal,” but way to make it WORSE by trying to blame another group of people. I loved the movie, but the trailers are very misleading. If you want people to take you seriously, don’t show the (few) slapstick comedic parts of an otherwise dramatic movie.
Kangol2
So I dutifully went out and saw this film. On the merits, some of the acting is good, the humor is good, and on the whole, it is a decent film, even if the storyline is a giant cliché. On the other hand, I found Billy Eichner grating, and have to say, after 10 or so minutes of him on screen, I did not care whether he and the MacFarlane character, who did zilch for me, were a couple or not. Even when he nearly hooks up with Joel at the gym, I was thinking, do I really care? Some of the secondary characters are funny, and I agree about Debra Messing’s star turn, but I’ll take Fire Island, Noah’s Arc and numerous other films over this one any day. Also, the day will come when straight people flock to a gay rom-com, but it won’t be this one, so Billy Eichner might want to look in the mirror first.
Billy12345
Hmmm..sounds like we had this same “Quality film but light box office” story with “Brokeback Mountain” and with “Call Me By Your Name” …. wonder what causes that …..
Mark Smith
“Brokeback Mountain” made $178 million, the highest grossing film from Focus Features to date.
“Call Me By Your Name” made a little more than $42 million, likely due to the fact that it isn’t very good.
JTinToronto
Interesting to note that on the Cinema Clock website, which lists movies currently playing in theatres, there is no picture posted for Bros. There are pictures for every other movie but not Bros. And Bros is not on the current list of new releases, you have to dig to find the listing for it. I think that I will now go and delete my bookmark for Cinema Clock.
Kinkslola
Saw the movie last night. Unfortunately, it was too long, the story was banal at best and the acting subpar.
dbmcvey
Strong disagreement.
vancouverdoug
Is Billy Eichner annoying? Absolutely. But because he isn’t perfect, you are going to pass. Perfect. Now this will be the 1st and last major studio release made. I am waiting for the complaints that the leads were two white cis guys.
DK
I’m waiting for cis white gays to play the victim.
Oops you already did that.
tenacity0320
We were so excited to see Bros and were not disappointed.
pattygale
I understand his disappointment, but does he realize a good part of the population was tied up with Hurricane Ian?
They were experiencing it, cleaning up after it, or waiting for it.
leecee
I went and saw this film on Friday (opening day). I must say that I enjoyed this movie immensely. I laughed out loud during some parts, and a quiet tear rolled down my face at others. I don’t usually go to the movies these days due to the out-of-control cell phone usage, however, after watching the trailer, I immediately jumped in the car and went to the cinema. Best time I had at a movie in eons. I really hope people reconsider and go see this movie, you might be pleasantly surprised. . .
dbmcvey
I saw it on Saturday and really enjoyed it. The whole audience really seemed to enjoy it. I’ve heard there were walkouts in other cities but none at this viewing. I definitely recommend it! I haven’t laughed this much at a movie in a really long time.
Mark Smith
I wasn’t familiar with Billy Eichner, so I checked out a couple “Billy on the Street” vids on YouTube. He comes off as an obnoxious jerk who thinks he’s way funnier than he is. His tantrum over “homophobic weirdos” who won’t see his film is Narcissism 101.
I ran across way too many Billys back in my “gay bar” years. I’ll pass on the film, thanks.
OCandPS
As much as I want to see this movie, I already had other plans for the weekend. So, because everyone didn’t see it on opening weekend it is a flop? The film industry needs to get a grip and realize it is not the center of everyone’s world!
dbmcvey
That’s one of the things I hate about the current movie business. They’re calling it a flop based on the opening weekend. It could pick up with good word of mouth.
still_onthemark
The movie theatre business was laid low by the pandemic. One of the major theater chains (Cineworld) went bankrupt last month. They shouldn’t expect everything to quickly get back to “normal” (2019).
But in the movie business – as opposed to the movie theater business – they probably realize this one will make plenty of streaming $$ in a few months.
I’ll try to see “Bros” this week – on a weekday, during the day, before the teenagers hit the mall – but like a lot of people I regard a trip to a movie theater nowadays as sort of a chore.
Doodler72
I loved the movie. Seth and Luke played perfect parts. I loved. loved, loved it. it was the best. PLease, go see the movie.
dbmcvey
This wasn’t a big movie weekend. The top earner only took in 22 million (which was what this movie cost to make.)
RoosterRock
The angry insistence by Billy (and Dot Marie Jones) that straight people had an obligation to “show up,” and support their movie / careers, is not a good look.
What if, instead, he had said, “While we wish the initial box office were better, we remain thrilled with the rave reviews from so many critics, and the enthusiastic response from so many who are showing up. We are confident that over time, word of mouth, and strong viewing interest on other platforms, will turn our labor of love into a fan favorite.”
leecee
Perhaps he was reacting out of the pain of his movie seemingly being rejected. He just said what he felt, and it was not the most tactful.
bachy
Frankly, I wasn’t even aware that this was opening weekend, but I do plan to see it.
Among the issues around low opening weekend figures, isn’t there still some degree of pandemic-fueled reluctance to see films in theatres? Isn’t all cinema attendance still down by a significant percentage? And aren’t studios factoring that into their financial projections?
Also, I’ve become accustomed to inviting friends over, serving c0cktails and seeing films on the HDTV. It’s intimate, cheaper and more fun in a lot of ways. Plus you can pause the film, converse, serve nibbles, take bathroom breaks. Still, I do miss nights out at the cinema followed by film chat at a restaurant. What I don’t miss is the expense.
Fahd
A gay rom-com with a substantial budget is something to celebrate and nuture even if one could nitpick about the cast or other things. I wonder how it will do internationally, since that’s where many movies make back their budgets and eventually demonstrate profit.
Maybe this won’t be the breakthrough movie Billy and others had hoped it would be, but it’s a damn good step in improving the quality of gay-themed movies. I hope it contributes to other filmmakers being able to get the funding they need.
missvamp
i just don’t go to the theater anymore, unless it’s something i’m dying to see. i have most streaming services & stuff goes to streaming so fast. it’s not worth it to spend $50 at the theater when i can watch it for free in 3 months.
Mostlikelytobedownvoted
For me it was the whole “Billy Eichner as a romantic lead” that made me not want to want to throw up in a public space. I rather wait a couple weeks until someone uploads a copy of it online and I can omit in the privacy of my own home. He’s funny to laugh at, not at all interested in seeing him sapping ass, taking off clothes or swapping saliva. What’s next Ross Mathews In Blue Lagoon?
Thom59
Call me crazy but I am not comfortable sitting in a movie theater these days. Also, the price of movies is outrageous! I can get a subscription or two to HBO Max or Showtime for the price of going to a movie theater a few times a month.
DeaconMac
My husband and I went to an advance showing 2 weeks ago. The audience for this free showing was only about half of what most advance showings have. But the audience was overwhelmingly happy with the film. I’ve never been a fan of Billy Eichner, but he did a great job with this movie. It is hilariously funny and romantically squishy in the right parts and proportions. I spit popcorn several times. It earned a great review (and 3 out of 4 stars) in the Washington Post and an amazing 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating. It’s good. Go see it and enjoy yourself.
Tranceboi1
I can’t stand rom coms, which I usually chick flicks. Probably will see this when it streams. Give me a Horror movie any day. Horror movies always sell out and are much more entertaining.