Billy Eichner responds to “dismal” box office for ‘Bros’ on its opening weekend

Bros seriously underperformed at the box office over its opening weekend and Billy Eichner believes straight people are to blame.

The eagerly-anticipated gay rom-com, produced by a major studio and starring an all-LGBTQ cast in lead roles, opened at over 3,300 theaters nationwide.

It met with almost unanimously good reviews, with both critics and audiences scoring it above 90% on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it came fourth at the weekend box office, taking $4.8million. Its production budget was around $22million. Movies usually need to take around three times their budget to turn a profit, after taking into account the slice theaters take and the costs of marketing and promotion.

Related: Colton Underwood sings Billy Eichner’s praises in the sweetest way possible

The Bros takings placed it behind horror flick Smile (a $22million debut), Harry Styles-starred Don’t Worry Darling ($7.3million on its second weekend), and The Woman King ($7million).

Variety called Bros’ takings “paltry”. It says Universal was hoping for an opening weekend of $8-$10million.

The Hollywood Reporter called the Bros figures “dismal”.

Box Office Mojo said, “This is a worse debut than the summer’s sole studio live-action comedy Easter Sunday, which had a $5.4 million opening and went on to gross just $13 million. Bros could do better when it’s all said and done with good word of mouth, but it’s a dismal opening not just for the $22 million film but for the comedy genre as a whole.”

Eichner: “Straight people … just didn’t show up for Bros.”

Responding to the box office data, Eichner posted a Twitter thread last night. He contrasted the amazing reviews the movie is getting with its performance in theaters.

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie,” he said.

Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

“Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century. What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, fuck yeah, etc etc.

“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” he continued.

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈”

Word-of-mouth could keep movie in theaters

Universal is pinning its hopes on positive reviews and word-of-mouth extending Bros’ lifespan.

Universal domestic distribution boss Jim Orr about said, “All of us at Universal are incredibly proud of Bros. Billy Eichner, Nick Stoller, and Judd Apatow have crafted the funniest film of the year, as evidenced by our very enthusiastic audience and critical reaction scores, which will no doubt lead to great word of mouth as Bros continues to find its audience in the coming weeks.”

Did you see Bros over the weekend? If so, what did you think?