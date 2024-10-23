Billy Eichner’s back on the street, Trixie Mattel gets schooled & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

THE STARS ALIGN: Rolling Stone‘s fun Musicians On Musicians series just gave us the ultimate theater-girl-turned-movie star link-up with a conversation between Mean Girls‘s Reneé Rapp & Wicked‘s Cynthia Erivo. The pair talk musicals (of course), and navigating the industry as queer women. [Rolling Stone]

DAD BOD: Everybody say, “Thank you, Penelope Cruz!” The actress snapped some scintillating shirtless pics of her hubby, Javier Bardem, who’s looking as hunky as ever at 55, and the gays can hardly contain themselves. [INTO]

LET’S GET LOUD: As if we needed another reason to vote for Kamala Harris, intrepid TikTokers have spotted Billy Eichner back on the street, presumably filming a new Billy On The Street segment with ally Will Ferrell, sporting “Loud White Men For Kamala” tees. We are so back!

QUEEN OF BOP: Ahead of her farewell tour, pop legend Cyndi Lauper gave us an extra-juicy interview, spilling on her love of Madonna & Chappell Roan, the red flags from her former The Apprentice boss, and why she’s always stood up for the LGBTQ+ community to let our true colors shine. [Queerty]

THE LIBRARY IS OPEN: This fall, fill your book shelves with some Black, queer joy, with this look at some of the season’s hottest new releases, from memoirs by culture-makers like Law Roach & Don Lemon, to the forgotten history of the Queer Harlem Renaissance. [Native Son]

FAR OUT, MAN!: Inspired by his own coming-of-age story, filmmaker Dean Lent’s indie comedy Feeling Randy is a nostalgic ’70s throwback, following teen Randy (Joe Bell‘s Reid Miller) on a road trip with his buddies to an infamous Nevada brothel where he hopes to prove to himself that he’s actually heterosexual… spoiler: he’s not!

UNPLUGGED: Golden-voiced hottie Shawn Mendes is in an enlightened new era, and he recently performed a new track off his forthcoming self-titled album that addresses the swirl of rumors that seem to follow him wherever he goes, including his sexuality. [Queerty]

DIVAS LIVE: The star-studded, Queerties Award-winning Drag: The Musical struts onto its biggest stage yet at NYC’s New World Stages. Take a peek behind the curtain with this fabulous first-look, featuring faves like Alaska, Luxx Noir London, Nick Adams, and more slaying the house down. [INTO]

ENCORE!: The world first met multi-hyphenate Rivkah Reyes when they were just a kid, playing bassist Katie in the timeless comedy School Of Rock. Well, now they’re doing some rockin’ of their own with an alluring, guitar-driven new single—and video!—”another vice.”

DOCTORING THE TRUTH: The strange-but-true story of lesbian TV writer Elisabeth Finch—who lied about having a rare cancer while working on Grey’s Anatomy—is told in the shocking Peacock docuseries, Anatomy Of Lies, which has prompted Finch to publicly apologize for her years of deceit for the first time. [LGBTQNation]

MOMMY’S HOME: Mother monster Lady Gaga‘s new era kicks off Friday with hotly anticipated single “Disease,” which is reportedly a “dark dance-pop” “return to form that harkens back to the Born This Way album and comes complete with some “meticulously choreographed” visuals. YES PLEASE! [Page Six]

ICYMI: When drag superstar Trixie Mattel announced she was going on a drag sabbatical, we didn’t realize she’d also be taking a break from the internet, full-stop Well, now she’s back, and her first new video in months features the queen hilariously catching up on all the nonsense she’s missed, from Moo Deng to Brat Summer.