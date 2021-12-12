Billy Eichner’s bad news, the queer coded villain, & Mariah Carey’s twin

Watch a New York waitress unleash on a pervy homophobic customer, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok this week:
Two lesbians adopted a gay couple.
Jacqui Squatriglia rolled out a new dance at Flaming Saddles.
A teacher was suspended for singing “Toxic” in class.
Denis Todorovic covered the history of the queer coded villain.
A group of gays identified themselves.
Billy Eichner broke some sad news.
Rob Anderson explained why gay men and run like that.
The Old Gays got ready for Christmas.
Aurelio Sanchez became Mariah Carey.
And an LGBTQ taco truck opened in Austin.
