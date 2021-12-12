tiktalk

Billy Eichner’s bad news, the queer coded villain, & Mariah Carey’s twin

By

Watch a New York waitress unleash on a pervy homophobic customer, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok this week:

Two lesbians adopted a gay couple.

@philcheng_I think we just got adopted by lesbian mother in laws. I love #nyc #gay #couples #lgbt #lesbiantok #christmas #fyp @carldiaz92

♬ Butter (Holiday Remix) – BTS

Jacqui Squatriglia rolled out a new dance at Flaming Saddles.

@flaming.saddlesWe literally LOVE Jacqui!!! #flamingsaddles #flamingsaddleshk #DisneyPlusVoices #SimsSelves

♬ abcdefu – GAYLE

A teacher was suspended for singing “Toxic” in class.

@yahoonewsA teacher in #Austin, Texas was asked to leave for not following “best practices” while belting #BritneySpears in class. #karaoke #news #yahoonews

♬ original sound – Yahoo News

Denis Todorovic covered the history of the queer coded villain.

@rainbowhistoryclassAnswer cranky_crab Sub Teacher @stylebydeni bringing the goods 📚🌈 #learnontiktok #asktiktok #lgbtq #filmtok #gaytok

♬ original sound – 🌈 Rainbow History Class 🌈

A group of gays identified themselves.

@longislanddirt_Answer fifth_wheel_living where it all began baby 🥺🥺🥺🥺

♬ original sound – Rose Kelso

Billy Eichner broke some sad news.

@billyonthestreet.tv#billyonthestreet #prank #pranks

♬ original sound – WHAT’S UP?

Rob Anderson explained why gay men and run like that.

@heartthrobertAnswer im_siowei y’all loved this #gayscience lol #gay #lgbt #lgbtq

♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

The Old Gays got ready for Christmas.

@oldgaysI’m a Christmas gay 🎅

♬ original sound – The Old Gays

Aurelio Sanchez became Mariah Carey.

@aurelioxsanchez@mariahcarey 🦋 #aurelioxsanchez

♬ apple pay w brittany laugh – requiem for a meme

And an LGBTQ taco truck opened in Austin.

@atasteofkokoNew LGBTQ+ taco food truck in Austin open Thurs to Tuesday from 5pm – 2am #austintexas #texastiktok #TheSplashDance

♬ #TheSplashDance – Splash