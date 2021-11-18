Billy Porter and Debbie Harry among those to wish happy birthday to RuPaul

RuPaul Charles turned 61 yesterday and several celebrities and friends took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

In a touching Instagram post, actor and singer Billy Porter said, “Happiest of Birthdays @rupaulofficial! I am so proud of all that you’ve accomplished. I stand on your shoulders. Thank you for paving the way!”

Close friend and colleague Michelle Visage posted some old photos of the pair to her Instagram, saying, “The love I have for you is endless.”

RuPaul was born and raised in San Diego, California. He later studied performing arts in Atlanta, Georgia, before settling in New York City, where he became a fixture on the club and drag scene in the late 1980s.

If you want to see a clip of a baby RuPaul in his 20s, you can see him dancing as an extra in the B-52’s ‘Love Shack’ video from 1989. He went on to find worldwide fame in his own right with the 1993 release of the song ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’.

In 2009, he launched RuPaul’s Drag Race show, which has achieved success beyond anyone’s expectations. It has won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and spurned franchise spin-offs in Canada, the UK, Australia and Italy. Just this week, the first season of Drag Race France was announced.

Among others to wish RuPaul a happy birthday were Debbie Harry, Olivia Newton-John, George Takei, Bob The Drag Queen, and plenty of other former Drag Race contestants.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the Queen, @RuPaul. 🎉 What is your fiercest Ru moment, folks? pic.twitter.com/YNRfNhMiYT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 17, 2021

Happy birthday@RuPaul ! And many happy returns !

Love and Light

Olivia🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/XKnxhX8oTq — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) November 17, 2021

7 years ago Rupaul walked into a bar in the West Village and asked for me by name. My life hasn’t been the same since. Thank you for seeing something special in me. Happy birthday to my dad. pic.twitter.com/LtJKvLZQbc — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) November 17, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @RuPaul 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

I LOVE MY ORNAMENT 💕 pic.twitter.com/QOxqu3YdfP — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) November 18, 2021

