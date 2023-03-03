Watch Billy Porter get absolutely starstruck when meeting Cher for the very first time

Billy Porter and (inset) Cher (Photo: Shutterstock)

Billy Porter met Cher for the first time last night when he ran into her on the red carpet in Los Angeles. His reaction? The Pose star told the icon he’d been “waiting for this moment my whole life!”

Porter posted the moment to his Instagram.

Among those to comment was Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, who said, “This just made me instantly start crying.” Actor and singer Luke Evans simply commented, “Beyond.”

Porter and Cher attended the taping of NBC’s Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter Love. The two-hour show was recorded at Avalon Hollywood & Bardo in LA.

Porter was among the musical performers on the night. These also included Bernadette Peters, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry and Kristen Chenoweth.

Other celebrity attendees included Julie Andrews, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter Love will air on April 26th, which will be Burnett’s 90th birthday.