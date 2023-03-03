Watch Billy Porter get absolutely starstruck when meeting Cher for the very first time

Billy Porter met Cher for the first time last night when he ran into her on the red carpet in Los Angeles. His reaction? The Pose star told the icon he’d been “waiting for this moment my whole life!”
Porter posted the moment to his Instagram.
Among those to comment was Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, who said, “This just made me instantly start crying.” Actor and singer Luke Evans simply commented, “Beyond.”
Porter and Cher attended the taping of NBC’s Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter Love. The two-hour show was recorded at Avalon Hollywood & Bardo in LA.
Porter was among the musical performers on the night. These also included Bernadette Peters, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry and Kristen Chenoweth.
Other celebrity attendees included Julie Andrews, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter Love will air on April 26th, which will be Burnett’s 90th birthday.
13 Comments
thebaddestbabby
who care
DBMC
Anyone who’s not a psychopath.
Pier
you did enough to comment lol
thebaddestbabby
well I do care about not caring. One of the greatest sources of happiness in life today is not caring about things. And I care about happiness! Do you? Give it a try! Try caring less!
SDR94103
it’s who cares, dynell, with an S.
Chrisk
Ahh…Gurl broke down in tears. LMAO.
DBMC
So sweet.
abfab
That was lovely! ………and the beat goes on………la da da da dee…………..la da da do da!!!
bachy
Very touching. Impressed by the ultra-professional delicacy of the double air kiss to avoid any disruption to the pink fedora or the champagne wig. No bear hugs or lifting anyone off the ground in this stratum of stardom, sweetie!
abfab
Bea, Miss Pea really should have done a full curtsy for our Queen Cher. But the air kiss prevents the possibility of the intermingling of the makeup. Talk about a mess!
Kangol2
I love it, and how could you–especially a performer like Billy Porter–not be awestruck at meeting Cher for the first time? She is one of the greats!
abfab
OMG I know! I really have no idea how I could contain myself. It’s probably better if I don’t meet Cher……
Just.my.opinion
He may have been excited, but can you imagine how nauseous she probably felt?!