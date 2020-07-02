Billy Porter takes us to gay church by destroying the “masculinity game”

I chose myself over whatever might be. But by taking myself out of the masculinity game, that literally turned my life around, and all of those layers were building blocks to the authentic human being you see in front of you who gives zero f*cks.

When I actually leaned into my truth, this is what ultimately happened. Did it take two-plus decades? Yes. But it’s happening. And this is my ministry.”Billy Porter speaking to ESSENCE after becoming the first openly gay Black man to appear on its cover.