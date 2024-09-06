As the late 18th-century proverb proclaims: “Variety is the spice of life.”

OK, it’s a dated sentiment, but it speaks perfectly to the currently thriving queer music scene.

Accordingly, this week’s biggest LGBTQ+ releases run the gamut, ranging from hypnotizing and drop-heavy bops to soulful, Southern omissions and carefree odes to finding someone worth taking home.

Whether you’re pouting or partying, get ready to update the playlist with this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“Don’t Lie” by Kim Petras & Chainsmokers

Kim Petras makes a convincing case for extending summer in this club-ready collaboration with The Chainsmokers. The EDM duo — known for irresistible earworms like “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down” — matches Petras’ seductive tone with a production that demands movement. Between its hypnotizing refrain of “Da, da, dah” and a slinky vibe tailor-made for dancefloor flirtations, the liberating team-up is a tantalizing invitation to create heat.

“Not Today” by Billy Porter

You can almost hear Billy Porter‘s trademark smile throughout his new EP, Black Mona Lisa Vol. 2: The Cookout Sessions. Still, the politically charged “Not Today” finds him at an especially groovy, empowering, and vocally powerful sweet spot.

Taking inspiration from ’70s protest anthems and his R&B roots, Porter issues a well-timed call to action, evoking the excitement of being on the precipice of change. The horns feel like a summons, the funky bassline is a march, and the hook is an audacious zinger: “The children of the world didn’t come here to play / Not today.”

“Strike Out” by Abigail Barlow

The bisexual community scores a much-needed win with this cheeky and thumping bop about chasing men and women indiscriminately. Whether complimenting a girl’s skirt or ribbing a dude donning Vineyard Vines, Abigail Barlow never takes the game too seriously.

In a pop landscape obsessed with feelings, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter (whose unofficial Bridgerton musical captivated TikTok and scored her a Grammy) provides a refreshing reprieve while hunting for a good time. In the infectious chorus, she boasts, “I play both sides / I don’t care who I take home tonight.”

“Losing Game” by Fancy Hagood

With a bed of acoustic guitars, a Southern twang that soars, and a tender heart on his sleeve, gay country singer Fancy Hagood turns impending heartbreak into a swooning love song. While the soft tune’s lyrics tease storms, his soothing voice transforms every red flag into a romantic profession, culminating in the ultimate admission: “It’s a losing game / When you say my name.” Oof, that hits.

“Losing Game” is our first taste of his upcoming sophomore record, American Spirit, which drops October 25 and features collaborations with Nickel Creek and Michelle Branch.

“For Sure” by Ethel Cain

Surprise! Ethel Cain and a Midwestern emo band with a cult following is a match made in heaven. (There’s only a one-word difference between American Football and American Teenager, after all.) Still, the queer indie goddess exceeds expectations on this aching and ethereal cover of a slow jam from the band’s debut record. Stretching the original track’s three-minute runtime to nearly ten minutes, she builds a dreamy and hallucinogenic soundscape of soft electric guitar, giving way to atmospheric shredding.

Cain’s rendition is set to appear on a forthcoming covers album celebrating American Football’s 25th anniversary — an era the singer recalls vividly. As she explained in a statement, “Their sonic storytelling has inspired me in more ways than I can count over the years, so being asked to contribute to this covers edition was truly an honor.”