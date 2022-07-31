Billy Porter’s superpower, gay code in the South, & a sweaty walk to work

Watch the best queer film and TV trailers that dropped this month, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Juan Foster cracked the code.
@juanfoster 🤠💅🏽 #countrygay #gaycode ♬ gay code – cole
Bry forgot about his toy.
@halfiebruh154 Oh thats just a soap dispenser 😅 #fyp #fypシ ♬ My sound is blowing up – LLS🙏🏿🕊
A gentleman made his way downtown.
@jaihova Makin his way downtown #nyc @WhatIsNewYork ♬ original sound – Rajiv Fernandez
Billy Porter revealed his superpower.
@theebillyporter “They” said my #Queerness was my liability. F*ck them! Being my #authenthic self has been my greatest asset. Please – if you can do so safely – be true to who you are. And in your own time. 😘😘 #LGBTQ ♬ original sound – Billy Porter
Dax made a point.
@dezsimonae his new come back for the haters. 🥱🖕🏽 #greenscreenvideo #lgbt🌈 #boyswhopaintnails #foryou #AmazonMusicProudHeroes ♬ original sound – Dez Johnson
A corporate gay walked to work.
@minimally_broke 🥵 it’s that or a drenched dress shirt at 9AM meetings #9to5 ♬ sophie ellis bextor hypnotized salvadors mix – sega bodega
Youngchan Moon visited the Czech Republic.
@youngchan.moon Take joke🥺 DC : @versbttm #prague#praha#czech#fyp ♬ Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You’re Off to See the Wizard (Orchestral Angles) – The MGM Studio Orchestra
The Gay Super Bowl shocked fans.
@notlatestlucas SHOOK IN THE BEST WAY #fyp #allstars7 #allstars #dragrace #rpdrvideos #rpdr #drag #dragrace #yvieoddly #raja ♬ original sound – notlatestlucas
Daddy greeted the kids.
@barkanfamily Cuando mi esposo llega del trabajo #homosexuales #gay ♬ White Chicks – Duncan & Erika
And Ace Carter followed his heart.
@ace_and_marco advice from a happy guy with 2 brain cells #fyp #gay #lgbtq #itgetsbetter ♬ original sound – Ace and Marco
10 Comments
SDR94103
billy porter continues to be ABW.
thebaddestbabby
…angry black woman? already been worn? activity based work?
myke4u
Billy Porter is all that , and MORE ! One of the finest representations of our culture that comes to mind. Thank God for Billy Porter !!!!
monty clift
I thought we were moving away from these negative, harmful stereotypes, but everything in gay/lgbt culture and representation seems to be foisting these stereotypes as if it’s something to be proud of when it’s not.
monty clift
@myke4u, you are joking, right?
Just.my.opinion
Surely I’m not the only person who finds Billy Porter totally repulsive.
myke4u
Unbelievable that you had the time to spew this hate towards this incredible man…..I really, honestly, truly, think it is YOU DARLING that is the repulsive one. If you had the intelligence to understand what he is putting forth you would appreciate all that is this phenomenal man and artist. Aren’t there any other sites you can trash with your hatred…The internet is full of them…..go away and let love reign in on this wonderful platform. Lots of MAGA sites out there,,,,log in and let the hate fly !!!!! bye girl !!!!
thebaddestbabby
it feels like we went from not hearing about him to never NOT hearing about him? Sometime during the George Flloyd riots, altho his acting credits on the tv picked up before then. Granted, I don’t care a rat’s ass about musical theater and ballroom, and I know there are plenty of gays who feel the same way. No shade to musical theater types. But it feels like one of those things you HAVE to like if you’re gay… and I don’t. And if I had a dime for every time a straight person tried to talk to me about Pose or Paris is Burning or whatever…
As ever, we must separate the artist from the political uses to which their art is put. Promoting Billy Porter seems to be a way to paper over the on-going decline of the middle and lower classes in the USofA, a decline that has been worse for Black people overall but not exclusively. Life is getting harder for most white (White?) and non-Black people too. Putting a man in a dress on TV is not that revolutionary, even if he is Black and HIV+. Putting “Black faces in high places” has not improved the material conditions for most Black people.
On the one hand, it’s like yess queen secure the bag. On the other, he’s probably just another corporate whore.
monty clift
Billy was never his authentic self (through no fault of his own) but now his “second chance” to be his authentic self is him pretending to be something he’s not. I see nothing genuine in anything he’s said or done.
thebaddestbabby
“your authenticity is your superpower” is such meaningless mush