tiktalk

Billy Porter’s superpower, gay code in the South, & a sweaty walk to work

By · 11 comments

Watch the best queer film and TV trailers that dropped this month, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Juan Foster cracked the code.

@juanfoster 🤠💅🏽 #countrygay #gaycode ♬ gay code – cole

Bry forgot about his toy.

@halfiebruh154 Oh thats just a soap dispenser 😅 #fyp #fypシ ♬ My sound is blowing up – LLS🙏🏿🕊

A gentleman made his way downtown.

@jaihova Makin his way downtown #nyc @WhatIsNewYork ♬ original sound – Rajiv Fernandez

Billy Porter revealed his superpower.

@theebillyporter “They” said my #Queerness was my liability. F*ck them! Being my #authenthic self has been my greatest asset. Please – if you can do so safely – be true to who you are. And in your own time. 😘😘 #LGBTQ ♬ original sound – Billy Porter

Dax made a point.

@dezsimonae his new come back for the haters. 🥱🖕🏽 #greenscreenvideo #lgbt🌈 #boyswhopaintnails #foryou #AmazonMusicProudHeroes ♬ original sound – Dez Johnson

A corporate gay walked to work.

@minimally_broke 🥵 it’s that or a drenched dress shirt at 9AM meetings #9to5 ♬ sophie ellis bextor hypnotized salvadors mix – sega bodega

Youngchan Moon visited the Czech Republic.

@youngchan.moon Take joke🥺 DC : @versbttm #prague#praha#czech#fyp ♬ Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You’re Off to See the Wizard (Orchestral Angles) – The MGM Studio Orchestra

The Gay Super Bowl shocked fans.

@notlatestlucas SHOOK IN THE BEST WAY #fyp #allstars7 #allstars #dragrace #rpdrvideos #rpdr #drag #dragrace #yvieoddly #raja ♬ original sound – notlatestlucas

Daddy greeted the kids.

@barkanfamily Cuando mi esposo llega del trabajo #homosexuales #gay ♬ White Chicks – Duncan & Erika

And Ace Carter followed his heart.

@ace_and_marco advice from a happy guy with 2 brain cells #fyp #gay #lgbtq #itgetsbetter ♬ original sound – Ace and Marco